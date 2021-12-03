Charlie Munger calls 2021 markets "even crazier" than dot-com bust

Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger said at a conference Friday that markets are now overvalued and "even crazier than the dot-com era," the Australian Financial Review reports.

The big picture: Warren Buffett's right-hand man also praised China's ban on cryptocurrencies, which he said should never have been invented, according to the AFR.

The S&P 500 has more than doubled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking fears among some investors that the market is overpriced, Bloomberg reports.

What he's saying: "The dot-com boom was crazier on the valuations even than we have now but overall, I consider this era even crazier than the dot-com era," said Munger, who has served on Berkshire's board since 1978.

"You have to pay a great deal for good companies and that reduces your future returns," he added.

When asked about China, Munger said: "I admire the Chinese, I think they made the correct decision, which was to simply ban them. In my country, English-speaking civilization has made the wrong decision, I just can't stand participating in these insane booms, one way or another."

"Believe me, the people who are getting in cryptocurrencies are not thinking about the customer, they're thinking about themselves."

In the wide-ranging interview, Munger declared that American Millennials are "very peculiar" and told the Australian audience "they're very self-centered and very leftist."