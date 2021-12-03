Sign up for our daily briefing

Charlie Munger calls 2021 markets "even crazier" than dot-com bust

Charlie Munger attends the annual Berkshire shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., in 2019. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger said at a conference Friday that markets are now overvalued and "even crazier than the dot-com era," the Australian Financial Review reports.

The big picture: Warren Buffett's right-hand man also praised China's ban on cryptocurrencies, which he said should never have been invented, according to the AFR.

  • The S&P 500 has more than doubled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking fears among some investors that the market is overpriced, Bloomberg reports.

What he's saying: "The dot-com boom was crazier on the valuations even than we have now but overall, I consider this era even crazier than the dot-com era," said Munger, who has served on Berkshire's board since 1978.

  • "You have to pay a great deal for good companies and that reduces your future returns," he added.

When asked about China, Munger said: "I admire the Chinese, I think they made the correct decision, which was to simply ban them. In my country, English-speaking civilization has made the wrong decision, I just can't stand participating in these insane booms, one way or another."

  • "Believe me, the people who are getting in cryptocurrencies are not thinking about the customer, they're thinking about themselves."

In the wide-ranging interview, Munger declared that American Millennials are "very peculiar" and told the Australian audience "they're very self-centered and very leftist."

  • He also offered some praise for Tesla founder Elon Musk and said he might bet on wholesale retailer Costco over Amazon.
  • "[Musk] thinks he's even more able than he is and that's helped him. ... Never underestimate the man who overestimates himself," he said.
  • He later added: "Amazon may have more to fear from Costco in terms of retailing than the reverse. Costco will eventually be a huge internet player. People trust it and they have enormous purchasing power."

Felix SalmonCourtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

A tale of two jobs reports

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Whatever you think about the economy, you’ll find something in this morning’s conflicting jobs report to reinforce your views: America's job market is white-hot and the labor market is anemic.

Between the lines: The conflict comes from the two separate surveys the government uses to compile the report.

Axios
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Elon Musk's mega-billion bounty

Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Here's how insanely rich Elon Musk is: He has unloaded $10 billion of his stock in the past month — and could do that 15+ more times given his silos of shares.

Ina Fried, author of Login
6 hours ago - Technology
Huawei sanctions snarled chip supply chains

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The largely successful U.S. effort to hobble China's Huawei has benefitted a host of other tech companies — from smartphone makers such as Apple and Xiaomi to chipmakers like Qualcomm to network vendors including Nokia and Ericsson.

Yes, but: The massive disruption to the industry furthered an industry wide mismatch between supply and demand, exacerbating the global chip shortage.

