Charging network EVgo is going public via SPAC

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

EVgo, a big player in electric vehicle charging, said this morning that it's going public via a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Driving the news: The Los Angeles-based company, which has charging stations in 34 states, expects the deal will bring in $575 million that will "be used to fully fund and accelerate EVgo’s growth strategy and network buildout."

Why it matters: It's the latest of a suite of companies in the electric vehicle and charging space to go public as investors pour money into the sector. ChargePoint, another major charging company, announced a SPAC deal in September.

Quick take: The incoming Biden administration wants to spur a major nationwide EV charging buildout, which could increase investor interest in the company and other charging players.

How it works: EVgo is merging with a recently formed SPAC called the Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corp., whose co-founders include former NRG Energy CEO David Crane and former senior GE exec Beth Comstock.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 21, 2021 - Energy & Environment

The starting place for Biden's electric vehicle charging push

Data: Department of Energy; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Biden hopes to oversee a huge build-out of electric vehicle charging infrastructure to help boost EV deployment and create jobs, and recently released data shows there's plenty of room to grow.

Driving the news: The chart above is adapted from this Energy Department note on public charging stations per 100,000 residents of different states.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New Energy Department roles look to animate Biden's campaign themes

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The burst of Biden administration staffing picks announced yesterday revealed that the Energy Department (DOE) has newly created roles that reflect what President Biden called campaign priorities.

Driving the news: One new position is "director of energy jobs," which is being filled by Jennifer Jean Kropke. She was previously the first director of workforce and environmental engagement with Local 11 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stuart Haselden steps down as CEO of luggage startup Away

Away co-founder Jen Rubio, who will step in as interim CEO. Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Glamour

Stuart Haselden is stepping down as CEO of smart luggage-maker Away, Axios has learned. He'll be succeeded on an interim basis by company co-founder Jen Rubio, and an outside search firm has been retained to find a permanent successor.

Why it matters: Haselden, formerly with Lululemon, appeared to have established executive stability at Away, whose co-founder Steph Korey previously resigned as CEO before retaking the reins alongside Haselden and then resigning again.

