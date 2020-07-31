Investigation results in no charges against officer who shot Michael Brown

A St. Louis prosecutor determined on Thursday that police officer Darren Wilson would face no charges after the 2014 fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Wilson was cleared by a grand jury and a federal investigation later in 2014, and Thursday's conclusion "likely marks the end of the legal saga in a case that started the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement..." the Times writes.

