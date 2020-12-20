Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Inside the West Wing: Raised voices during chaotic Oval Office meeting

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

There were "raised voice levels and animated conversation" during a chaotic Friday night meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office, a source familiar with the meeting tells Axios.

Driving the news: As the N.Y. Times first reported yesterday, the meeting included — at various times — Rudy Giuliani, Gen. Michael Flynn and conspiracy-minded election lawyer Sidney Powell.

  • Chief of staff Mark Meadows and counsel Pat Cipollone pushed back strenuously on some of the more far-out ideas, including impounding voting machines and making Powell special counsel for election fraud.

"It's basically Sidney versus everybody," the source said. "That is why voices were raised. There is literally not one motherf—r in the president’s entire orbit — his staunchest group of supporters and allies — who doesn't think that Sidney Powell should be on that first rocket to Mars."

  • "These are the hardcore defenders. This is the one thing that has united people."

Between the lines: The obvious exception, of course, is the president of the United States.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Officials increasingly alarmed about Trump’s power grab

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senior Trump administration officials are increasingly alarmed that President Trump might unleash — and abuse — the power of government in an effort to overturn the clear result of the election.

Why it matters: These officials tell me that Trump is spending too much time with people they consider crackpots or conspiracy theorists and flirting with blatant abuses of power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Giuliani asks DHS about seizing voting machines

Rudy Giuliani speaks at an election hearing in Lansing, Mich., on Dec. 2. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani called Ken Cuccinelli, second in command at the Department of Homeland Security, on Thursday night and asked him whether DHS could seize voting machines, a source familiar with the call confirmed to Axios.

The state of play: Cuccinelli responded that DHS does not have that authority, the source said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Dec 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump downplays Russian-linked cyberattack on U.S.

Trump golfing in Sterling, Virginia, on Dec. 13. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump responded to the massive cyberattack on U.S. government departments and agencies and private companies on Twitter Saturday, claiming the "Fake News Media" is exaggerating the extent of the hack.

Why it matters: Trump, who had been silent on the attack until now, claimed that China may be responsible, contradicting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other governmental officials who have said that the breach was carried out by Russia.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

