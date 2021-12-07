Champions League: Five spots up for grabs

The final Matchday of Champions League group play begins Tuesday.

State of play: 11 teams have clinched a spot in the Round of 16 and 10 have been eliminated, leaving 11 teams fighting for the remaining five berths.

Clinched (11): Man City, PSG, Liverpool, Ajax, Sporting CP, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Man United, Chelsea, Juventus

Eliminated (10): RB Leipzig, Club Brugge, Borussia Dortmund, Beşiktaş, Sheriff Tiraspol, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dynamo Kiev, Young Boys, Zenit, Malmö

Still alive (11): Porto, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Benfica, Villarreal, Atalanta, Lille, RB Salzburg, Sevilla, Wolfsburg

Biggest games: All 11 teams whose fates are yet to be sealed take the field across Europe at 3pm ET today and tomorrow (Paramount+).

Today (3pm ET): Liverpool at AC Milan; Atlético Madrid at Porto

Tomorrow (3pm): Barcelona at Bayern; Dynamo Kyiv at Benfica; Villareal at Atalanta; Sevilla at RB Salzburg; Lille at Wolfsburg

What to watch:

Barcelona advances with a win over Bayern on Wednesday. If they lose, they'll need help from last-place Kyiv to avoid missing the knockout stage for the first time since 2004.

advances with a win over Bayern on Wednesday. If they lose, they'll need help from last-place Kyiv to avoid missing the knockout stage for the first time since 2004. Group G is still wide open, with three points separating the table. Last-place Wolfsburg is guaranteed to advance with a win over first-place Lille, who in turn are guaranteed to be eliminated if they lose.

