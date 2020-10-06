27 mins ago - Economy & Business

Tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya bets big on Medicare Advantage provider

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Conventional investor wisdom is to steer clear of next month's election, due to its inherent uncertainty and consequential volatility. But, this morning, Chamath Palihapitiya bet big on a company whose fortunes may be significantly impacted by the presidential victor.

Driving the news: Clover Health, a tech-enabled provider of Medicare Advantage plans, agreed to go public via a reverse merger with a Palihapitiya-led SPAC called Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings III (NYSE: IPOC).

  • The deal values Clover at around $3.7 billion, inclusive of a $400 million PIPE.
  • Clover had raised over $900 million in VC funding from firms like First Round Capital, Greenoaks Capital Partners, Sequoia Capital, and GV.

The politics: Both presidential candidates support Medicare Advantage, a program whereby private insurers provide extra benefits to seniors enrolled in Medicare (e.g., dental, vision, etc.).

  • The big difference, however, is that Joe Biden wants to lower the Medicare enrollment age from 65 to 60 — which could result in nearly 20 million more eligible Medicare Advantage customers.
  • He would, of course, need an amenable Congress.

Palihapitiya tells me that he struck the deal independent of politics.

  • "More than 10,000 people turn 65 each day. Even if Biden doesn't win, that's around a billion dollars in new revenue possibly created each week, and Clover has a share of that, competing against companies like United Health and Humana. It doesn't take a genius to work out the compounding effect."
  • The number of Medicare Advantage enrollees more than doubled between 2009 and 2019, and certain regulations were subsequently relaxed due to the pandemic.
  • Palihapitiya adds that he kicked the tires on Clover during its Series A funding round in 2015, but passed. "I didn't understand Medicare Advantage yet and was just coming up to speed on the intricacies of Obamacare."

The bottom line: Medicare Advantage is likely to be a growing, lucrative business no matter who sits in the Oval Office for the next four years. But the degree of growth may be on the ballot.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 35,536,634 — Total deaths: 1,044,949 — Total recoveries: 24,785,728Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 7,459,146 — Total deaths: 210,195 — Total recoveries: 2,935,142 — Total tests: 108,831,227Map.
  3. Politics: Trump, still infected with COVID-19, says: "Maybe I'm immune" — With Trump's return, risks rise in the West WingTrumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  4. Health: CDC acknowledges airborne COVID-19 spread.
  5. Business: Exxon to slash up to 1,600 jobs in Europe — Companies behind Trump's COVID-19 drugs draw attention.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama on Trump's actions in office: "Yes, it is racist"

Photo: Via the Biden campaign

Former first lady Michelle Obama is making her closing argument for Joe Biden this morning, arguing that President Trump has mismanaged the pandemic while "stoking fears about Black and brown Americans."

The big picture: In a video message, the former first lady, who remains wildly popular in the Democratic party, testifies to Biden's personal qualities while sharply criticizing Trump's handling of the racial unrest that has been roiling the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

How the U.S. economy powered through Q3

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. economy was resilient in the third quarter, with sales and growth powering higher despite the persistent coronavirus pandemic, increased uncertainty about the future and Congress' inability to pass another spending package to help struggling small businesses and unemployed workers.

Driving the news: Bank of America on Monday revised its third quarter growth forecast to 33%, up from 27%, and just below Goldman Sachs’ recently revised forecast for a 35% jump, up from 30%.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow