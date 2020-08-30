Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf claimed on Sunday that he did not know that a prerecorded naturalization ceremony with President Trump would be aired during the Republican National Convention.

Why it matters: The ceremony has prompted House Democrats to demand an investigation into Wolf for potentially violating the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity.

The big picture: The naturalization ceremony was one of a number of episodes during the RNC that sparked allegations of ethics violations and misuse of government property for political purposes, including President Trump's acceptance speech on the White House South Lawn.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's address from Jerusalem has prompted a separate Hatch Act investigation led by Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas).

What he's saying: "No," Wolf responded when asked by ABC's Jonathan Karl if he knew the footage would be played at the RNC. "What I knew is again, participating in a naturalization ceremony. We had a number of USCIS employees there as they do every naturalization ceremony making sure that ceremony goes off without a hitch."