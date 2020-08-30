12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Wolf says he did not know naturalization ceremony would be shown at RNC

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf claimed on Sunday that he did not know that a prerecorded naturalization ceremony with President Trump would be aired during the Republican National Convention.

Why it matters: The ceremony has prompted House Democrats to demand an investigation into Wolf for potentially violating the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity.

The big picture: The naturalization ceremony was one of a number of episodes during the RNC that sparked allegations of ethics violations and misuse of government property for political purposes, including President Trump's acceptance speech on the White House South Lawn.

What he's saying: "No," Wolf responded when asked by ABC's Jonathan Karl if he knew the footage would be played at the RNC. "What I knew is again, participating in a naturalization ceremony. We had a number of USCIS employees there as they do every naturalization ceremony making sure that ceremony goes off without a hitch."

  • "Naturalization ceremonies are what the department does. We do hundreds, if not thousands, of them every year. I participated in several of them not only with the president but with the vice president. So it's absolutely a legitimate role for the department to do."
  • "It was an official event at the White House. It was uploaded to a public YouTube channel. Any individual organization or political party can pull down that video and do with it as they wish."

22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NYC public housing tenants say they didn't know they'd be used in RNC video

Three New York City public housing tenants, interviewed for a video bashing Mayor Bill de Blasio that aired Thursday during the Republican convention, told the New York Times they didn't know how it would be used.

What they're saying: "I am not a Trump supporter," one of the tenants, Claudia Perez, told The Times. "I am a first-generation Honduran."

34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Karen Bass: Purpose of Trump's visit to Kenosha is "to campaign and to agitate"

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, criticized President Trump for his plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, arguing on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the only purpose of the trip is "to campaign and to agitate."

Why it matters: Kenosha has been rocked by violent protests since the police shooting of Jacob Blake, with clashes last week culminating in the shooting death of two people by a 17-year-old member of an armed right-wing group. Trump plans to visit the city on Tuesday to "survey damage from recent riots," according to a White House spokesperson.

52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schiff: Withholding intel briefings allows Trump to "conceal the truth"

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) accused the Trump administration on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday of ending in-person election security briefings to Congress to "conceal the truth" about Russian interference in the 2020 elections.

Driving the news: The Office of the Director of National Intelligence canceled future in-person briefings on election security issues to the congressional intelligence committees, announcing it will only provide written updates in order to minimize the potential for leaks.

