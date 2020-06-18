1 hour ago - Economy & Business

CFPB complaints spiked by 31% in first months of 2020 as Americans sought coronavirus relief

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Consumer complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rose 31% in the first five months of 2020, compared with the same period last year, with many complaints specifically mentioning the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of play: Through May 31, the CFPB received 142,782 complaints, according to an analysis of the bureau's records by NerdWallet.

What it means: "The CFPB relays consumer complaints about loans, credit cards, bank accounts and other financial products to financial institutions."

  • "Among 2020 complaints explicitly mentioning 'covid' or related terms, 'struggling to pay mortgage' was the top issue."

Why it matters: The study suggests the lower-than-expected number of Americans taking advantage of mortgage forbearance and other financial hardship programs may be due to a lack of knowledge rather than a lack of interest.

Watch this space: Nearly 15 million credit cards and 3 million auto loans were placed in financial hardship programs in April and 8.6% of mortgage holders were in forbearance as of June 15.

  • Those numbers are both much higher than in previous months, but well below the expectations of economists, given the extreme job losses since March.
  • A Fannie Mae national housing survey in May found that only half of mortgage holders and a third of renters were aware of relief programs.

Dion Rabouin
Jun 17, 2020 - Economy & Business

Mortgage purchase applications hit highest level in more than 11 years

Data: Mortgage Bankers Association; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Mortgage applications rose 8% from one week earlier for the week ending June 12, with applications to buy a home hitting the highest level in more than 11 years, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

What they're saying: "The housing market continues to experience the release of unrealized pent-up demand from earlier this spring, as well as a gradual improvement in consumer confidence," Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement.

Ben Geman
7 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Big corporate climate pledges often can't work without policy changes

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Lyft's newly announced plan to go 100% electric by 2030 blends ambition on climate with an admission that making good relies on variables it can perhaps influence but can't control.

Why it matters: The ride-hailing giant is admirably open about something that can get lost in the avalanche of big pledges over the last two years. They need policy changes to make it work.

Courtenay Brown
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 1.5 million Americans filed new applications for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: The number of unemployment applications is still historically high, though they have steadily dropped since peaking at 6.9 million at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

