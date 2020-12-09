Get the latest market trends in your inbox

CFOs' stock market warning

Data: Deloitte CFO Signals; Chart: Axios Visuals

80% of CFOs say the stock market is overvalued, according to Deloitte's quarterly survey of Fortune 500 executives out this morning.

Why it matters: The share fell by 4 percentage points from last quarter. Still, it remains among the highest levels in the survey’s history.

  • 15% of CFOs said the U.S. equity market was neither overvalued or undervalued — slightly higher than last quarter, but well below the recent peak of 44% who said the same in early 2019.

What they’re saying: “[T]o the extent that they believe it’s valued properly or overvalued, that’s going to have an impact on how aggressive they are with respect to funding acquisitions through equity,” Deloitte’s Steve Gallucci told reporters on Tuesday.

  • “I think many CFOs believe that at one point in time we’ll have a pivot where the capital markets will be more aligned with the real economy.”

Details: The majority of CFOs (60%) expect the stock market to be higher by the end of the year.

On the economy: 18% rate the North American economy as good, while 26% say it is bad (an improvement from the 60% who called it bad last quarter).

  • 59% expect better conditions next year — up from the 43% in Q3.
  • Perceptions of China’s economy exceeded those of North America for the first time in Q3 — and the gap widened this quarter. Nearly half cite good conditions now, and 60% expect better conditions next year.

Courtenay Brown
Dec 7, 2020 - Economy & Business

Survey: CEO confidence soars above pre-pandemic levels

Data: Business Roundtable; Chart: Axios Visuals

CEO confidence rebounded above pre-pandemic levels this quarter, according to a survey of 150 chief executives of the largest U.S. companies by lobbying group Business Roundtable.

Why it matters: The index, which is still below the record high seen in the wake of Trump's corporate tax cuts, reflects corporate America's expectations for sales, hiring and spending — which hit rock bottom when the pandemic hit. Now CEOs are feeling even better than before the coronavirus roiled the economy.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Dec 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

The "central bank of central banks" warns asset prices are disconnected from reality

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Bank for International Settlements issued another warning about the detachment of U.S. equity prices from the real economy in its latest quarterly review.

Why it matters: The so-called central bank of central banks continues to warn that the gravity-defying stock market is also defying reason.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
10 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The rocky path into a lower carbon world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Two huge oil companies charting different paths through the industry's uneven movement toward lower-carbon sources are both coming under fresh — but different — forms of pressure and scrutiny.

Driving the news: The Financial Times scooped yesterday that several clean energy executives have left Shell "amid a split over how far and fast the oil giant should shift towards greener fuels."

