The pandemic class of CEOs

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Investors are getting acquainted with a new class of CEOs, who are making crucial decisions about how to steer the companies that are in some cases taking the worst hit from the coronavirus crisis.

The problem: No one has experience dealing with an economy-shuttering global pandemic.

The backdrop: A record number of CEOs stepped down in prior months amid a thriving economy. Their successors are now taking the helm but under unprecedented circumstances.

  • Wednesday marked Day 1 for United's new chief, Scott Kirby. The transition was long-planned, but "no one knew that our world was going to change so considerably" when he took over, Kirby said in an email to customers this week.
  • Among the other companies debuting CEOs during the pandemic: L Brands, Expedia and IBM.
  • Hertz unexpectedly named a new CEO this week, its fifth leader in just as many years. He'll take the helm of the car rental company that was struggling pre-pandemic but is now fighting to avert bankruptcy as demand collapses and used car prices plummet.

Why it matters: These CEOs will be the face of tough decisions — including about layoffs — as their businesses are forced to change.

  • We’re already seeing it: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said yesterday the company was reducing its workforce by an unspecified amount.

Yes, but: In certain cases, while some titles have changed, predecessors are lingering in the background.

  • United's former CEO Oscar Munoz is now the executive chair of the company.
  • Meantime, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, who announced he would step down in February, "has effectively returned to running the company," the New York Times reported last month.

The other side: Retirement plans are being put on ice. Their companies are halting the time-consuming searches for new leaders. But no amount of tenure could have prepared someone to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

  • One example: The CEO of California State Teachers' Retirement System, one of the largest pension funds in the U.S., is delaying retirement in part to focus on its response to the coronavirus economic downturn.
  • Another: International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways, is keeping its chief executive on as it navigates the crisis.

What they're saying: "A company that a year ago was focused on growth and international expansion might now need to shift much more towards cost-cutting," Yo-Jud Cheng, a professor at the University of Virginia's business school, tells Axios.

  • "The types of leadership qualities necessary to deal with that might be very different," she says.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Americans are still filing jobless claims at historically high rates as the coronavirus pandemic takes a record toll on the economy, with another 2.4 million claims filed last week.

By the numbers: More than 93,400 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. More than 289,000 Americans have recovered and over 12.2 million tests have been conducted.

Golf could set the standard for sports' coronavirus reset

The 2019 British Masters. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

As sports and leagues around the world desperately try to figure a way back to competition, golf seems primed to set the standard for which all other sports will strive.

The state of play: Though leagues like South Korea's KBO, Germany's Bundesliga, and even NASCAR here in the States have already begun competing again, golf seems uniquely suited to avoid any coronavirus-related setbacks.

