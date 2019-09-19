CEO Mary Barra: GM soon will sell a million electrics a year

GM CEO Mary Barra is willing to bet her company's future on massive investments in electric and self-driving vehicles — even at the expense of its traditional gasoline-powered base, writes Bloomberg Businessweek.

The big picture: "Taking vast resources from businesses that make money and moving them toward businesses that (so far) lose mountains of it is obviously a large and risky bet," according to Bloomberg. However, the biggest challenge for GM will be to get the right timing as it goes full steam on electric vehicles.