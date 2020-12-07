Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Survey: CEO confidence soars above pre-pandemic levels

Data: Business Roundtable; Chart: Axios Visuals

CEO confidence rebounded above pre-pandemic levels this quarter, according to a survey of 150 chief executives of the largest U.S. companies by lobbying group Business Roundtable.

Why it matters: The index, which is still below the record high seen in the wake of Trump's corporate tax cuts, reflects corporate America's expectations for sales, hiring and spending — which hit rock bottom when the pandemic hit. Now CEOs are feeling even better than before the coronavirus roiled the economy.

Between the lines: A growing share of chief executives say their businesses have already recovered or will recover by the end of the year from the coronavirus slump, though most say their businesses will recover sometime in 2021.

  • By the numbers: 26% of CEOs said company conditions are "unchanged, have improved, have already recovered or will recover by end of 2020" — that's up from 24% in the prior quarter and 20% in Q2.
  • 41% said business will recover next year — down from the 53% who said as much in Q2.
  • 33% say their businesses will recover in 2022 or later — down 3 percentage points from Q2.

Of note: The survey was conducted between Nov. 13 and Dec. 1 — as news about vaccine developments began to trickle out.

Details: All of the index's components — plans for hiring and capital investment, plus sales expectations — rose in Q4.

  • CEO hiring plans, however, is the only component that's yet to rebound back above the historical average. (When it rises, that means CEOs plan to increase staff levels.)

Yes, but: “While the economic outlook of Business Roundtable CEOs continues to improve, America’s leading employers remain concerned about the recent rise in coronavirus cases and its impacts on American public health and the pace of economic recovery,” Joshua Bolten, the trade group's CEO, said in a release.

  • Bolten — along with Doug McMillon, Walmart's chief executive who chairs the Business Roundtable — renewed calls for Congress to pass another stimulus package.

What to watch: While CEO confidence has fully recovered (and then some), consumer confidence remains far below the levels from earlier this year, according to closely-watched surveys by the University of Michigan and the Conference Board.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Biden Cabinet tracker

Biden Cabinet tracker

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden is stocking his administration with experienced hands while seeking to fulfill a campaign pledge to form a Cabinet that "looks like America."

Driving the news: Biden unveiled his health team on Monday, announcing that he would tap California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve as Health and Human Services secretary and Harvard infectious disease expert Rochelle Walensky to be director of the CDC.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The world has a weak dollar problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Even after sinking by 13% since its March peak and coming off its worst week in a month, the dollar's downward spiral has gone largely unmentioned by central banks. But that could change as the values of many major currencies have strengthened to their highest levels in years against the greenback.

Why it matters: The dollar's decline could add significant challenges to the recovery of export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, which prefer weaker currencies that make their products more attractive to foreign buyers.

Zachary Basu
4 hours ago - World

EU adopts human rights sanctions framework styled after Magnitsky Act

European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The European Union has officially adopted a sanctions regime that would implement travel bans and asset freezes against those found responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, torture, extrajudicial killings and other human rights abuses, the leaders of the bloc's 27 countries announced Monday.

Why it matters: The EU is the world’s largest single market area and a leading promoter of democratic values, but has been criticized in the past for its failures to put teeth into its calls for the protection of human rights.

