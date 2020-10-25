21 mins ago - Health

Halloween and COVID-19: What you need to know

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos will be difficult and more isolated this year, but can still be done while minimizing harm to others.

Why it matters: Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, indoor parties, haunted houses, crowded cemeteries and communal candy bowls are all considered high-risk activities by the CDC.

The big picture: Health officials are worried the convergence of colder weather and more holiday social gatherings will cause more coronavirus transmissions. Check local health department guidelines.

  • "The biggest risk is social gatherings with older teens and young adults for Halloween festivities ... I really would caution people against larger gatherings," said Emmanuel Walter Jr., chief medical officer at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute.

Trick-or-treating and "trunk-or-treating," where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots, should be done in small groups and outside, according to state health departments and epidemiologists.

  • Avoid children grabbing candy from communal bowls or sanitize their hands afterward. Also consider handing out treat bags instead.
  • A Halloween mask will not protect you from the virus.
  • Some health departments are recommending "candy chutes" and communities have gotten creative in theirs.

Día de los Muertos participants should avoid large, indoor celebrations with singing or chanting, said Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, associate professor of family medicine and community health at Duke Family Medical Center.

  • “If you’re going to go to the cemetery, do it, but keep that distance," she said.
  • She also advises parents to have children make decorate masks and make an altar in their homes with pillows and blankets for the deceased.
  • Families can gather virtually and trade recipes.

The bottom line: The public can still participate in their traditions this year, just in limited ways.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Pence chief of staff Marc Short tests positive for coronavirus — COVID-19 looms over White House Halloween celebrations.
  2. Health: Fauci says maybe we should mandate masks if people don't wear them — America was sick well before it ever got COVID-19U.S. reports over 80,000 new cases for 2nd straight day
  3. World: Polish President Andrzej Duda tests positive for COVID-19.
Ursula Perano, Sam Baker
Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Ursula Perano
Oct 24, 2020 - World

Poland's president tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson announced on Saturday.

The big picture: Duda is reportedly feeling well and in isolation. His positive test comes amid a massive uptick in COVID-19 throughout the country and elsewhere across Europe.

  • Poland had previously warded off the virus with relative success, but is now facing a massive influx of cases that threatens to overwhelm its medical system.
  • The nation on Saturday tracked "13,628 new cases and 179 new deaths — a record number of deaths in one day since the start of pandemic," AP reports.