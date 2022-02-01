CDC: COVID hospitalization rates higher for unvaccinated than boosted

Unvaccinated people, who contracted coronavirus during the Omicron wave, were 23 times more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Why it matters: The study, which examined data from Los Angeles County, found that incidence and hospitalization rates during the Omicron wave were "consistently highest" for unvaccinated people.

The study underlined that staying "up to date" with coronavirus vaccination can profoundly decrease the likelihood of infection and hospitalization.

Zoom in: Unvaccinated people were 3.6 times more likely to contract the virus than fully-vaccinated people who got boosted, according to the study.

The study also found that COVID-related hospitalizations were 5.3 times higher for unvaccinated people than those who were vaccinated but had not received a booster shot.

Incidence and hospitalization rates remained lower among those who were fully vaccinated and received a booster dose, per the study.

What they're saying: "Efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccination and boosters are critical to preventing COVID-19–associated hospitalizations and severe outcomes," the CDC wrote in the study.