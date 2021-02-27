Sign up for our daily briefing

CDC imposes travel restrictions on countries hit by Ebola

A health worker administering an Ebola vaccination in N'zerekore, Guinea, on Feb. 24. Photo: Carol Valade/AFP via Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced travel restrictions on people coming to the U.S. from Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo, both of which are fighting outbreaks of the Ebola virus, according to the United Nations.

The state of play: Starting next week, flights from those countries will be directed to six U.S. airports, where airlines are directed to collect and provide passenger information. The CDC will monitor new arrivals who were in the DRC or Guinea during the previous 21 days.

What they're saying: "CDC is closely following the outbreaks of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Guinea," the CDC said.

  • "The outbreaks are centered in remote areas of these countries. The risk of Ebola to the United States is extremely low," the centers added.
  • "The Biden Administration is committed to working closely with the affected countries to end these outbreaks before they grow into epidemics."

The big picture: So far, nine Ebola cases have been reported in Guinea, leading to five deaths, the UN said Thursday.

  • Guinea began an Ebola vaccine drive in response to the outbreak and has so far inoculated around 225 people.
  • Currently, eight cases and four deaths have been reported in the DRC.

Jacob Knutson
22 hours ago - Health

Biden says it's "not the time to relax" after touring vaccination site

President Biden speaking after visiting a FEMA Covid-19 vaccination facility in Houston on Feb. 26. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden said Friday that "it's not the time to relax" coronavirus mitigation efforts and warned that the number of cases and hospitalizations could rise again as new variants of the virus emerge.

Why it matters: Biden, who made the remarks after touring a vaccination site in Houston, echoed CDC director Rochelle Walensky, who said earlier on Friday that while the U.S. has seen a recent drop in cases and hospitalizations, "these declines follow the highest peak we have experienced in the pandemic."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
26 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 28 at 6 pm. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Axios
2 hours ago - World

Italy tightens COVID restrictions as experts warn of growing prevalence of variants

Health workers prepare vaccine doses in Iseo, Italy. Photo: Stefano Nicoli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italy on Saturday announced it was tightening restrictions in five of the country's 20 regions in an effort curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Driving the news: The announcement comes as health experts and scientists warn of the more transmissible coronavirus variants, per Reuters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow