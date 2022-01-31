CDC raises travel advisories for a dozen countries due to COVID spike

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised COVID-19 travel advisories to their highest levels for a dozen countries on Monday due to spikes in COVID-19 cases at those destinations.

Why it matters: The highly contagious Omicron variant continues to drive surges in COVID-19 cases around the world.

State of play: Level 4 travel advisories were issued for Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as Anguilla and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The high level advisories were also issued for Kosovo, Moldova, Singapore, the Philippines, Brazil, and French Guiana.

The big picture: The Level 4 alert, the CDC's highest classification for COVID risk, comes with the recommendation to avoid travel and, when that's not possible, to be fully vaccinated against the virus.