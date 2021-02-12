CDC releases guidelines on safely reopening schools

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
School reopenings should be contingent on community transmission rates and should be a priority over restaurants and other nonessential businesses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Friday.
Why it matters: America's educators have been calling on the health agency to issue clear and useful guidance for schools, following mixed signals sent by the Trump administration last year.
The state of play: K–12 schools should close only after all other mitigation measures in the community have been employed, and the first to reopen when they can do so safely, the guidance says.
- "Reducing transmission in schools is a shared responsibility."
Four color-coded "zones" reflecting community transmission correspond to the types of instruction K-12 schools can use:
- Full in-person
- Hybrid
- Reduced attendance
- Virtual-only
Aside from masking and hygiene, the Education Department suggests using cafeterias and auditoriums for classes, staggering bell schedules and assigning one seat per row on buses.
- In-person teaching should be prioritized before sports or other extracurriculars.
- Districts with lower-income students or populations with disabilities should be prioritized for in-person instruction.
- Families of students at risk for severe illness can opt-out of in-person instruction.
- Teachers should be prioritized for vaccination but it should not be mandatory for reopening.
The big picture: Opening K-12 schools is a topic of intense disagreement among teachers and parents. Teachers unions have become a prominent feature of school reopening debates along with the public's anger.
- The science still says K-12 in-person school attendance is not a primary driver of community transmission. But when community rates of COVID-19 are high, so is an increased likelihood that infections could be transmitted within a school setting.
Background: President Biden has pledged to reopen K-8 schools within his first 100 days, but the White House has run into challenges it didn't foresee in December like delays in vaccine rollouts and the emergence of new virus variants.
- Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday after Biden committed to having the majority of schools open by his 100th day in office, that he meant more than 50% of them teaching at least one day per week in-person.
Yes, but: The Biden administration's bar may have been set too low, some experts say. Several nationwide databases tracking school reopenings show that 64% of elementary and middle school students are already seeing some in-person instruction, according to Tuesday data from Burbio's School Opening Tracker.
- And several state legislatures like Virginia, Wisconsin and Tennessee even took reopening guidance into their own hands this month, fearful if they wait any longer, there won't be enough time to safely orchestrate in-person learning this academic school year.
What to watch: Much of the supplies, testing and infrastructure for ventilation is contingent on what Congress is willing to divvy out to the states.