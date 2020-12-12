Get the latest market trends in your inbox

CDC: Public schools would need about $22 billion to reopen in-person safely

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Public schools would have to spend between $55 and $442 per student on average to implement COVID-19 safety precautions for in-person classes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculated on Friday.

Why it matters: Schools have already spent millions to re-open and close — hitting many districts with pandemic-strained budgets particularly hard.

The big picture: The bare minimum costs recommended would go toward sanitization products and physical barriers for classrooms. The highest estimates include the cost to hire additional custodial staff and have more transportation options.

  • The range in state estimates is largely influenced by transportation costs.
  • There are nearly 51 million public school students in the U.S.

Worth noting: The estimates do not include the money districts would need to provide face masks for students, teachers and staff, food service and contract tracing, per the report.

The bottom line: Though evidence so far indicates that the risk for serious COVID-19-related illness among children is lower, teachers, staff and adults in the education sector could largely benefit from the investment.

Oriana Gonzalez
11 hours ago - Health

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine delayed until late 2021

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi announced on Friday that their coronavirus vaccine program would be delayed until late 2021 in order to improve immune response in older adults.

Why it matters: It's a blow to hopes that the U.S. will have an array of vaccines available for distribution by early 2021. The Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed paid the companies $2.1 billion over the summer to cover some manufacturing costs and purchase an initial batch of 100 million doses.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
10 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context

Reproduced from Global Carbon Budget 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

Newly published research shows that global CO2 emissions dropped an estimated 7% this year as the pandemic curtailed travel and economic activity.

Why it matters: It's a record decline, according to the Global Carbon Project research consortium, with transportation-related emissions accounting for the largest share of the drop.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
14 hours ago - Health

Jumping the line for a vaccine will be pretty easy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After the first round of coronavirus vaccines is administered, state and local officials largely will not be able to ensure that the rest of the process puts high-risk people first.

Between the lines: Experts have spent months debating the ins and outs of a complex prioritization system for these vaccines, all in the hopes of saving as many lives as possible. But the actual process will likely rely heavily on the honor system.

