CDC orders mask mandate for planes and public transportation

Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a public health order late Friday requiring face coverings on airplanes, trains and other public transportation to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Details: The order will go into effect on Monday at 11:59 p.m. and extends beyond the previous guidance announced by the White House.

  • The CDC said masks may be reusable or disposable and face shields on their own are insufficient.
  • Children ages 2 years and younger, private conveyances operated for personal use, commercial vehicles or trucks without passengers and military transportation are exempt from the order. Exemptions also extend to people with disabilities.
  • Masks can be removed "for a brief period" while eating, drinking, taking medication, going through security screenings or when requested by law enforcement.
  • The order says it "does not intend to rely primarily on these criminal penalties but instead strongly encourages and anticipates widespread voluntary compliance."

The big picture: The Trump administration previously blocked the CDC from issuing a mask mandate on public transportation, per The New York Times.

  • President Biden signed an executive order instructing the departments of Transportation, Labor, Homeland Security and other agencies on Jan. 21 “to require masks to be worn in compliance with CDC guidelines,” including on certain forms of public transportation.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it is “committed to ensuring commercial airline passengers comply with President Biden’s face mask mandate throughout their journey from curb-to-curb," the Washington Post reports.
  • Biden also signed an order mandating face coverings and social distancing on all federal property, though details on how that will be implemented remain unclear.

What they're saying: "People must wear masks that cover both the mouth and nose when awaiting, boarding, traveling on, or disembarking public conveyances. People must also wear masks when entering or on the premises of a transportation hub in the United States," the order says.

  • "Scientific evidence shows that consistent and universal use of masks on public transportation systems and in transportation hubs will protect Americans and help to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the CDC said Friday.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: CDC orders mask mandate for planes and public transportation.
  2. Vaccine: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine short — J&J says its one-shot vaccine is 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID — Teachers want the vaccine, but they'll have to wait.
  3. Economy: The state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  4. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdownGermany to impose travel restrictions to curb spread of coronavirus variants.
  5. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
Shawna Chen
15 hours ago - World

Germany to impose travel restrictions to curb spread of coronavirus variants

Border police officers check passports and COVID-19 tests at Frankfurt Airport. Photo: Thomas Lohnes via Getty Images

Germany announced Friday that it was imposing new travel restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of more contagious coronavirus variants.

Details: All non-German residents traveling from countries deemed "areas of variant concern," including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Portugal, Ireland, Brazil, Lesotho and Eswatini, will be banned from entering the country, even if they test negative for the coronavirus.

Rebecca Falconer
15 hours ago - World

Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdown

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) visits a lab at Auckland University in December. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand has avoided locking down for a second time over COVID-19 community cases because of a swift, science-led response.

Why it matters: The Health Ministry said in an email to Axios Friday there's "no evidence of community transmission" despite three people testing positive after leaving managed hotel isolation. That means Kiwis can continue to visit bars, restaurants and events as much of the world remains on lockdown.

