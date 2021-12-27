CDC cuts COVID isolation period recommendations in half

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday shortened its recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Driving the news: Industries across the country are strained with employees in quarantine as Omicron cases surge. The new guidance seeks to balance "what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," per CDC director Rochelle Walensky.