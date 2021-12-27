Sign up for our daily briefing

CDC cuts COVID isolation period recommendations in half

Yacob Reyes

Rochelle Walensky. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday shortened its recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Driving the news: Industries across the country are strained with employees in quarantine as Omicron cases surge. The new guidance seeks to balance "what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," per CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

  • The new guidance goes a step further than last week's recommendation for health care workers which shortened their isolation from 10 days to seven days if they're asymptomatic.

Go deeper

Axios
8 hours ago - Health

Israel gives 4th dose of COVID vaccine in trial

A health worker prepares a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Modi'in, Israel, in October. Photo: Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Israel started a trial of a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine Monday, becoming what's believed to be the first country to study an additional booster dose, according to AP.

Driving the news: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last week ordered the rollout of a fourth dose of the vaccine to certain individuals in response to the threat of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
7 hours ago - Health

Fauci wants to “seriously” consider vaccine mandate for domestic flights

A COVID vaccine requirement should "seriously" be considered for domestic air travel in the U.S. as a response to the Omicron variant of the virus, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday.

Why it matters: The U.S. is now experiencing another wave of coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Dec 25, 2021 - World

India expands COVID-19 vaccinations to teens

Narendra Modi. Photo: T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

India will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 15-18 on Jan. 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday.

Why it matters: India has had the second-most COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, trailing only the U.S., and appears to be in the beginning stages of an Omicron surge.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow