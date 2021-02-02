CDC: Vaccine database on race and ethnicity paints incomplete picture

Race and ethnicity data were spotty during the first month of coronavirus vaccinations, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: Collecting accurate demographic data will become more important as vaccines become available to the general public, where the pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on Black and Hispanic Americans.

By the numbers: No demographic data was available for about half of the initial vaccinations, and the CDC cautioned against drawing firm conclusions from the data that were available.

Many of the demographic data from the first month of vaccinations mirror the demographics of the two groups eligible for those initial vaccines — health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Vaccine recipients in the first month were mostly female, and 40% were non-white. Roughly 13% of the health care workforce is Hispanic, according to the CDC — as were 12% of the people vaccinated in the first month.

Black Americans appear to be under-represented, relative to their share of the health care workforce and long-term care population — but people checking the "other" box were dramatically over-represented, making it hard to reach broad conclusions, the CDC said.

What's next: The Biden administration has included race and ethnicity in new reporting requirements, and that will be key to tracking America's progress — or lack of progress — on racial disparities.