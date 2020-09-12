1 hour ago - Health

Startups want to biosynthesize CBD

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Startups are competing to use biosynthesis to produce the cannabinoids found in different strains of cannabis.

Why it matters: The market for various types of CBD — a non-psychoactive component in cannabis — for medical and nutraceutical purposes is growing rapidly, and biosynthesis promises a cheaper and more controllable method of production than growing plants.

By the numbers: According to a recent research note from Raymond James, the present size of the global cannabinoid biosynthesis market opportunity is around $40 billion.

  • A number of startups are moving into the biosynthesized cannabinoid space, which Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser has written is "synthetic biology's next killer app."

Background: The conventional method of obtaining cannabinoids like CBD involves cultivating cannabis plants that contain the strain wanted, and then extracting the desired chemicals.

  • Because some of the most in-demand cannabinoids occur in very low concentrations in nature, a lot of plant matter is needed, which means production costs can be higher than $50,000/kg.
  • Growing cannabis can be "backbreaking work," notes Dennis O'Neill, the chief investment officer of the biosynthesis startup Biomedican, and regulatory issues mean that whole cannabis crops need to be destroyed if levels of THC — the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — are too high.

How it works: In biosynthesis, microbes like yeast and bacteria are engineered to produce large quantities of a single cannabinoid in a fermentation process that works similarly to beer brewing.

  • As a result, biosynthesis companies will be able to produce expensive cannabinoids at a much lower price and without fears of contamination.
  • "We can harvest every day, as opposed to a plant that requires 55 days to grow," says O'Neill.

Flashback: A number of the companies involved in biosynthesis got their start years ago trying to use a similar process to produce advanced biofuels.

  • Those efforts never really bore fruit, in large part because it was far too difficult to compete on price with cheap oil.
  • That looks to be less of a problem with expensive cannabinoids.

What to watch: Whether biosynthesis companies are able to successfully move from demo-scale efforts, like the one announced last week by Berkeley-based Demetrix, to full-scale production.

Go deeper

Jim VandeHei
2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A screaming, spreading wake-up call

Drone's-eye view: Two people hold hands while walking through a mobile home park destroyed by fire Thursday in Phoenix, Ore. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

All the biggest threats to America — most of them predicted, if not known well in advance — are unfolding before our eyes, in real-time, in unmistakable ways.

Why it matters: It's as if God or the galaxy, or whatever you believe in, are screaming for politicians and the public to pop our bubbles and pay attention — believe our eyes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
1 hour ago - Science

How partisan media influences natural disaster response

Signs about mandatory evacuations in Florida before Hurricane Irma struck in 2017. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A new study finds that partisan conservative media led to "hurricane skepticism" among Trump voters before Hurricane Irma hit Florida in September 2017, discouraging evacuations.

Why it matters: As the divided response to the coronavirus pandemic underscores, how we view the world politically is increasingly determining how we view the threat of natural catastrophes. With extreme weather on the rise, that's a dangerous recipe.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:15 a.m. ET: 28,525,510 — Total deaths: 916,348 — Total recoveries: 19,249,373Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:15 a.m. ET: 6,445,960 — Total deaths: 193,036 — Total recoveries: 2,417,878 — Total tests: 87,227,008Map
  3. Politics: Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca to resume COVID-19 vaccine trials Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Social media: We're numb to the coronavirus.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow