In photos: Unrest in Barcelona after Spain jails Catalan separatists

Protesters clash with Catalan regional police 'Mossos D'Esquadra' officers during a protest in front of the Spanish Government delegations in Barcelona on October 15
Catalan regional police officers clash withprotesters during a rally outside the Spanish Government Delegation in Barcelona on Tuesday. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images

Police and protesters clashed in Barcelona on Tuesday, after thousands of protesters turned out for a second day to rally for independence from Spain, the BBC reports.

The big picture: The demonstrators rallied after Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced 9 Catalan separatist leaders on Monday to 9–13 years in prison for charges including sedition. Riot police in Barcelona fired tear gas at protesters, who tried to storm Spanish government offices started fires in the Catalan capital's streets, per the BBC. A day earlier, police and protesters clashed at the city's airport.

Protester clash with Catalan regional police 'Mossos D'Esquadra' officers during a protest in Barcelona
Protesters try to remove barriers during a rally in Barcelona. Protests also took place in the Catalan cities of Tarragona and Girona. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters film a fire outside the Spanish Government Delegation.
Protesters film a fire outside the Spanish Government Delegation in Barcelona. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images
People hold a Catalan flag and light candles during a protest against the jailing of Catalan separatists in Mallorca Street near the Spanish Government Delegation on October 15, 2019 in Barcelona
A candle-lit vigil for the imprisoned Catalan separatists in Mallorca Street near the Spanish Government Delegation in Barcelona. Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images
A protester shouts during a rally in Barcelona.
A protester shouts during a rally in Barcelona. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images
People protest holding their mobile phones and a Catalan pro-independence "Estelada" flag in Barcelona
Protesters carrying a Catalan pro-independence "Estelada" flag through Barcelona's streets. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters burn garbage containers during protests in Barcelona on October 15
Protesters burn garbage containers a day after thousands of pro-independence activists clashed with police at Barcelona's main airport, El Prat. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters clash with Spanish policemen outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on October 14
Spanish police and protesters clash outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on Monday. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images

