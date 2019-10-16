In photos: Unrest in Barcelona after Spain jails Catalan separatists

Police and protesters clashed in Barcelona on Tuesday, after thousands of protesters turned out for a second day to rally for independence from Spain, the BBC reports.
The big picture: The demonstrators rallied after Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced 9 Catalan separatist leaders on Monday to 9–13 years in prison for charges including sedition. Riot police in Barcelona fired tear gas at protesters, who tried to storm Spanish government offices started fires in the Catalan capital's streets, per the BBC. A day earlier, police and protesters clashed at the city's airport.
Protesters try to remove barriers during a rally in Barcelona. Protests also took place in the Catalan cities of Tarragona and Girona. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images Protesters film a fire outside the Spanish Government Delegation in Barcelona. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images A candle-lit vigil for the imprisoned Catalan separatists in Mallorca Street near the Spanish Government Delegation in Barcelona. Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images A protester shouts during a rally in Barcelona. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images Protesters carrying a Catalan pro-independence "Estelada" flag through Barcelona's streets. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images Protesters burn garbage containers a day after thousands of pro-independence activists clashed with police at Barcelona's main airport, El Prat. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images Spanish police and protesters clash outside El Prat airport in Barcelona on Monday. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images
