In photos: Unrest in Barcelona after Spain jails Catalan separatists

Police and protesters clashed in Barcelona on Tuesday, after thousands of protesters turned out for a second day to rally for independence from Spain, the BBC reports.

The big picture: The demonstrators rallied after Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced 9 Catalan separatist leaders on Monday to 9–13 years in prison for charges including sedition. Riot police in Barcelona fired tear gas at protesters, who tried to storm Spanish government offices started fires in the Catalan capital's streets, per the BBC. A day earlier, police and protesters clashed at the city's airport.