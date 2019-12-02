More than 60% of campaign contributions that 2020 presidential candidates Julián Castro and Cory Booker have received in Iowa came from women, according to Federal Election Commission filings analyzed by the Des Moines Register and OpenSecrets.

Why it matters: Historically, men donated more to presidential campaigns than women. The Register and OpenSecrets notes that the gap is closing, especially in Iowa, where men and women have so far donated about equal amounts to Democratic presidential candidates. Women donated to Castro and Booker at a higher proportion than any of the top-polling women running for president, the analysis found.