Casey calls for action plan to contain coronavirus infections in nursing homes
Screenshot: Axios
The federal government needs to provide more oversight when it comes to monitoring nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Robert Casey (D-Pa.) told Axios' Mike Allen Thursday during an Axios digital event.
What Casey is saying: "Tens of thousands of people are dying in nursing homes without an action plan, which has to start at the federal level — the administration and Congress doing more to combat this problem."
- More than 36,000 people in nursing homes have died from complications of the coronavirus.
- Casey said the action plan should include more resources and funding for testing, protective personal equipment, and more nurses, doctors and certified assistants at nursing homes.
- Casey, who has introduced legislation to create and fund such a plan, said "That would include new reasons for Medicaid and because of that, there is a lot of Republican resistance."