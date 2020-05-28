1 hour ago - Health

Casey calls for action plan to contain coronavirus infections in nursing homes

The federal government needs to provide more oversight when it comes to monitoring nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Robert Casey (D-Pa.) told Axios' Mike Allen Thursday during an Axios digital event.

What Casey is saying: "Tens of thousands of people are dying in nursing homes without an action plan, which has to start at the federal level — the administration and Congress doing more to combat this problem."

  • More than 36,000 people in nursing homes have died from complications of the coronavirus.
  • Casey said the action plan should include more resources and funding for testing, protective personal equipment, and more nurses, doctors and certified assistants at nursing homes.
  • Casey, who has introduced legislation to create and fund such a plan, said "That would include new reasons for Medicaid and because of that, there is a lot of Republican resistance."

World coronavirus updates

New Zealand has only eight active novel coronavirus cases and no COVID-19 patients in hospital after another day of zero new infections. However, the death toll has risen to 22.

Zoom in: A top health official told a briefing Thursday a 96-year-old woman was regarded to have recovered from COVID-19 at the time of her death. The virus is not recorded as the primary cause of her death on her death certificate. But he said it was decided to include her in the overall tally of deaths related to the coronavirus.

U.S. coronavirus death toll crosses 100,000

More than 100,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins — a terrible milestone that puts the death toll far beyond some of the most tragic events in U.S. history.

By the numbers: The death toll from COVID-19 now stands at more than 34 times the number of people who died on 9/11.

Podcast: Trump vs. Twitter, round two

President Trump is escalating his response to Twitter’s fact check of his recent tweets about mail-in voting, issuing an executive order that's designed to begin limiting social media's liability protections. Dan digs in with Axios' Margaret Harding McGill.

Go deeper: Twitter vs. Trump... vs. Twitter

