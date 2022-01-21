Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Casana nets $30 million to make smart toilet seats

Erin Brodwin

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

With $30 million in fresh funds, health monitoring startup Casana is readying to debut a toilet seat that takes your vitals.

Why it matters: Casana’s clinical commode is part of a broader trend that is seeing health care move out of the doctor’s office and into the home — or bathroom. 

  • “What is a potential game changer here is not the toilet seat itself but rather the opening of new distribution lanes and intermediaries for home health products,” Mintu Turakhia, director of the Stanford Center for Digital Health, tells Axios.
  • While the first phase of the shift centered around wearables, the next chapter will likely involve ambient home sensors, Turakhia adds.

The details: Casana’s device, called the Heart Seat, uses three sensors (two of which are similar to those in Apple Watches) to get a peek at heart health and spot early problem signs, or to monitor someone with an existing heart condition.

  • While an EKG is used to measure the heart’s electrical activity, photoplethysmography is deployed to detect blood volume changes with lights. A ballistocardiogram records tiny body movements caused by the heart’s mechanical activity.
  • Nicholas Conn founded Casana in 2018 after developing an early version of the seat during his PhD work at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

By the numbers: The deal brings Casana’s total capital raised to $46 million. 

  • Morningside led the Series B fundraise, with Matrix, General Catalyst, Outsiders Fund and a large vertically-integrated health care provider participating.
  • “This is far and away more money into toilet seats than anyone has ever dedicated in history,” the company’s chief executive officer, Austin McChord, tells Axios. 

What’s next: New York-based Casana plans to submit its vitals-collecting latrine to the Food and Drug Administration for approval as a class two medical device in the first half of this year, McChord tells Erin.

Yes, but: It's unclear what the payment model for something like this would look like. While McChord says he hopes Medicare will front the cost of both the seat and a monthly subscription that lets doctors access its data, Turakhia isn't so sure.

  • "I don’t see this being issued as part of remote patient monitoring which is reimbursed by Medicare," he says.
  • Other examples of covered home blood pressure monitoring tools include those ordered by a doctor for single-use ambulatory blood pressure monitoring and for people who receive kidney dialysis at home — not quite the same kind of technology as a toilet seat meant for daily use.

The bottom line: Casana’s seat underscores the rising importance of ambient sensors that fade into the background while you take care of other business.

  • "What I like about it is its passive monitoring," says Michael Snyder, director of the Stanford Center of Genomics and Personalized Medicine. "That’s a real plus."

Erin Brodwin co-authors our Axios Pro newsletter on health tech deals. Subscribe at AxiosPro.com.

Neil Irwin
Updated 15 mins ago - Economy & Business

Janet Yellen co-opts Reaganomics phrase for new Davos speech

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a speech this week. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. needs to focus on increasing its productive potential, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told world leaders Friday, calling for what she terms "modern supply side economics."

Why it matters: She co-opted a phrase traditionally used by political conservatives to describe low-tax and deregulatory policies — and framed the Biden administration's initiatives as the best path forward to achieve greater national prosperity.

Oriana Gonzalez
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

National Archives releases Trump White House records to Jan. 6 panel

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The National Archives on Thursday evening released records of former President Trump's White House to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, the agency said.

Why it matters: The committee now has documents that Trump attempted to keep hidden, arguing that their release would undermine his executive privilege.

Neil Irwin
24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Worker shortage unleashes a forever jobs crisis

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Workers are in the driver's seat in the labor market, and that doesn't look likely to change anytime soon. It's also starting to alter the competitive landscape across the business world.

Driving the news: The terms of competition are shifting, especially in labor-intensive industries. The advantage goes to companies that have some distinct advantage in their ability to attract the best workers.

