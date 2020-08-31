Carta replies to gender discrimination lawsuit, denies all claims

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Carta, an equity management "unicorn," has filed its response to a former executive's gender discrimination lawsuit, denying all her claims and disputing some allegations, including that it increased her pay following a gender-based compensation study.
Why it matters: Regardless of the legal outcome, the case won't do any PR favors for Carta, which is using the same lawyer that venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins used when it faced a gender discrimination lawsuit.
- Carta's legal reply on Thursday has not yet appeared in the court's online filing system, but Axios received a copy from a representative for the plaintiff.