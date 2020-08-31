55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Carta replies to gender discrimination lawsuit, denies all claims

Carta, an equity management "unicorn," has filed its response to a former executive's gender discrimination lawsuit, denying all her claims and disputing some allegations, including that it increased her pay following a gender-based compensation study.

Why it matters: Regardless of the legal outcome, the case won't do any PR favors for Carta, which is using the same lawyer that venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins used when it faced a gender discrimination lawsuit.

  • Carta's legal reply on Thursday has not yet appeared in the court's online filing system, but Axios received a copy from a representative for the plaintiff.

Politics & Policy

Trump to visit Kenosha despite Wisconsin governor asking him not to

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) asked President Trump in a letter Sunday to reconsider his planned trip to Kenosha this week following protest unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. But White House spokesperson Judd Deere told Axios the trip will go ahead.

The big picture: After Deere told reporters Saturday the president would "survey damage from recent riots," Evers told Trump he's concerned his presence "will only hinder our healing" and "delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 25,110,083 — Total deaths: 844,243— Total recoveries: 16,503,967Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 5,993,668 — Total deaths: 183,039 — Total recoveries: 2,153,539 — Total tests: 77,591,123Map.
  3. Politics: Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality — Team Biden eyes a trillion-dollar January stimulus if elected.
  4. Education: College reopening plans are crumbling across the country.
  5. Health: FDA commissioner says he's willing to fast-track coronavirus vaccine before Phase 3 trials are completed.
  6. World: Europe fears second coronavirus wave as cases surge — Berlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions
Politics & Policy

Portland mayor responds to Trump: "Support us or stay the hell out of the way"

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reacted on Sunday to President Trump's tweets attacking Democratic officials in the wake of a fatal shooting Saturday night during clashes between Trump supporters and protesters, saying at a news conference, "I'd appreciate that either the president support us or stay the hell out of the way."

Why it matters: Trump has made Portland, which has seen more than 90 consecutive days of Black Lives Matter protests, a target for his claims that Democratic leadership is allowing violent rioters and antifa to overrun cities. Wheeler last week rejected Trump's offer to send federal law enforcement in the city to help quell violent protests, leading the president to unleash a barrage of attacks on Twitter over the weekend.

