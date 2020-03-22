1 hour ago - Health

Carnival CEO downplays coronavirus bailout, but worries about job losses

Dion Rabouin

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald says he is not looking for a coronavirus bailout from Congress or the Trump administration and insists his company did the right thing in waiting to shut down cruises earlier this month.

  • The main priority is keeping checks coming to Carnival's 150,000 employees, Donald said in an interview with "Axios on HBO," but he's unsure how long the company can continue.

The big picture: The travel industry is one of the largest in the world. With nearly $6 trillion in revenue, it is responsible for an estimated 319 million jobs and a cadre of ancillary industries that includes local vendors, taxi drivers and artisans.

  • "One reason we are interested in sailing again as soon as is practical is because we touched so many small business owners around the world and here in the United States," Donald said in a one-on-one interview with "Axios on HBO."

Between the lines: “We don’t need a bailout in terms of giving us money. Getting a loan guarantee would be helpful,” Donald said, noting that "capital markets are constrained right now."

  • "On the other hand, if for some reason that doesn't happen, we are committed to trying to find a way to support those who are dependent on us for their livelihoods."

What it means: A federal guarantee would backstop the company’s loans and be a form of government assistance provided by either the Fed or Treasury Department.

  • The Miami Herald notes that a coronavirus bailout for the cruise industry could be tricky because unlike many other leisure and travel industries seeking government help, they are largely tax-exempt.

Go deeper

Dan PrimackJennifer A. Kingson

White House proposes $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The White House is asking Congress for a $1 trillion coronavirus relief and economic stimulus plan that would include industry-specific bailouts and payments to individual taxpayers.

The big picture: This is more than the $900 billion that the U.S. government initially committed to bailouts in the 2008 financial crisis.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Felix Salmon

How the White House's $1 trillion bailout package would work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The White House has pledged to spend "whatever it takes" to win the fight against the novel coronavirus, and to that end has put forward a $1 trillion bailout package.

How it works: Half the sum will be spent directly, in the form of checks sent to American households. Details are still being worked out, but there will be an element of means testing, with poorer Americans getting more money.

Go deeperArrowMar 19, 2020 - Economy & Business
Orion Rummler

Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing's board in response to bailout request

Nikki Haley on "Fox & Friends" in November 2019. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley resigned from Boeing's board of directors on Thursday in protest of the company asking for federal aid amid fears of mass revenue loss due to the novel coronavirus.

What's happening: Boeing asked for a $60 billion bailout from the federal government on Tuesday.

Go deeperArrowMar 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy