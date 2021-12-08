Carmakers typically make their money when they sell a car. Now, they're eyeing monthly service subscriptions as a way to turbocharge growth.

Why it matters: The auto industry is aiming to be more like the tech and telecom industries, hooking customers with services and downloadable features that improve over time and — most important — generate recurring revenues.

What's happening: Stellantis is the latest automaker to set huge growth targets from software-related services.

The European parent of brands like Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge said it plans to take in 20 billion euros ($22.5 billion) in annual revenue from entertainment, navigation and other subscription services by 2030.

General Motors plans to double its annual revenues to about $280 billion over the next decade, in large part from software and new services, as it shifts to electric, connected and autonomous vehicles.

Ford recently hired a former Apple and Tesla executive, Doug Field, to lead its software strategy and is looking for similar growth from connected vehicle services.

Driving the news: Stellantis, formed earlier this year by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot SA, said it would spend 30 billion euros ($34 billion) through 2025 in a push toward software-based electric vehicles.

It plans to have 4,500 software engineers on staff by 2024, including 1,000 current employees who will be retrained.

Stellantis has 12 million connected cars on the road worldwide today, generating about $450 million in software-related revenue.

By 2030, it expects to have 34 million connected vehicles.

Details: Stellantis' current subscription revenue comes from services such as satellite radio and connected navigation services.

But the company sees other big revenue opportunities from such options as usage-based insurance or fleet-management services for businesses.

It can also charge for software upgrades that add extra horsepower, for example, or on-demand features to customize the in-car experience.

The bottom line: Some analysts project in-car software could be a $225 billion market by 2030.