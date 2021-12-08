Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Carmakers typically make their money when they sell a car. Now, they're eyeing monthly service subscriptions as a way to turbocharge growth.
Why it matters: The auto industry is aiming to be more like the tech and telecom industries, hooking customers with services and downloadable features that improve over time and — most important — generate recurring revenues.
What's happening: Stellantis is the latest automaker to set huge growth targets from software-related services.
- The European parent of brands like Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge said it plans to take in 20 billion euros ($22.5 billion) in annual revenue from entertainment, navigation and other subscription services by 2030.
- General Motors plans to double its annual revenues to about $280 billion over the next decade, in large part from software and new services, as it shifts to electric, connected and autonomous vehicles.
- Ford recently hired a former Apple and Tesla executive, Doug Field, to lead its software strategy and is looking for similar growth from connected vehicle services.
Driving the news: Stellantis, formed earlier this year by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot SA, said it would spend 30 billion euros ($34 billion) through 2025 in a push toward software-based electric vehicles.
- It plans to have 4,500 software engineers on staff by 2024, including 1,000 current employees who will be retrained.
- Stellantis has 12 million connected cars on the road worldwide today, generating about $450 million in software-related revenue.
- By 2030, it expects to have 34 million connected vehicles.
Details: Stellantis' current subscription revenue comes from services such as satellite radio and connected navigation services.
- But the company sees other big revenue opportunities from such options as usage-based insurance or fleet-management services for businesses.
- It can also charge for software upgrades that add extra horsepower, for example, or on-demand features to customize the in-car experience.
The bottom line: Some analysts project in-car software could be a $225 billion market by 2030.