Carmakers see big bucks from in-car software subscriptions

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Carmakers typically make their money when they sell a car. Now, they're eyeing monthly service subscriptions as a way to turbocharge growth.

Why it matters: The auto industry is aiming to be more like the tech and telecom industries, hooking customers with services and downloadable features that improve over time and — most important — generate recurring revenues.

What's happening: Stellantis is the latest automaker to set huge growth targets from software-related services.

  • The European parent of brands like Jeep, Chrysler and Dodge said it plans to take in 20 billion euros ($22.5 billion) in annual revenue from entertainment, navigation and other subscription services by 2030.
  • General Motors plans to double its annual revenues to about $280 billion over the next decade, in large part from software and new services, as it shifts to electric, connected and autonomous vehicles.
  • Ford recently hired a former Apple and Tesla executive, Doug Field, to lead its software strategy and is looking for similar growth from connected vehicle services.

Driving the news: Stellantis, formed earlier this year by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot SA, said it would spend 30 billion euros ($34 billion) through 2025 in a push toward software-based electric vehicles.

  • It plans to have 4,500 software engineers on staff by 2024, including 1,000 current employees who will be retrained.
  • Stellantis has 12 million connected cars on the road worldwide today, generating about $450 million in software-related revenue.
  • By 2030, it expects to have 34 million connected vehicles.

Details: Stellantis' current subscription revenue comes from services such as satellite radio and connected navigation services.

  • But the company sees other big revenue opportunities from such options as usage-based insurance or fleet-management services for businesses.
  • It can also charge for software upgrades that add extra horsepower, for example, or on-demand features to customize the in-car experience.

The bottom line: Some analysts project in-car software could be a $225 billion market by 2030.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
20 hours ago - Economy & Business

Call center software provider Genesys raises $580M

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Genesys, an SF-based cloud call center software provider led by former Skype CEO Tony Bates, raised $580 million led by Salesforce Ventures at a $21 billion valuation.

Why it matters: Investors love call centers and the software that drives them, even if they drive the rest of us to despair. Among those investors is Zoom, which recently failed to buy Genesys rival Five9, after its $14.7 billion offer was rejected by Five9 shareholders.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
21 mins ago - World

Olaf Scholz sworn in as German chancellor, succeeding Merkel

Incoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is sworn in by Bundestag President Bärbel Bas in Berlin today. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was sworn in as chancellor of Germany on Wednesday, succeeding Angela Merkel after 16 years and launching a new era of German and European politics.

Why it matters: Scholz, a center-left pragmatist who served as finance minister and vice chancellor in Merkel's last government, will lead Europe's largest economy in a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
44 mins ago - Technology

Instagram's boss faces Congress' questions on harm to teens

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED

The head of Instagram will find himself in Congress' crosshairs for the first time Wednesday in the one area lawmakers have shown they are willing to pass tech regulations — protecting youngsters online.

Why it matters: Republicans and Democrats have found common ground in grilling tech companies on how their products harm children, especially after revelations in The Wall Street Journal about Instagram's potential harm to the mental health of teen girls.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow