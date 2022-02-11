Carlyle Group has agreed to acquire a stake in Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, joining Consonance Capital as an approximately equal investor in the rare disease specialty pharmacy business, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Fueled by genomics and technology advances, rare disease drug and gene therapy development is accelerating quickly.

Although large incumbents like UnitedHealth's Optum, Express Scripts, and CVS play in specialty pharmacy, Orsini is one of the largest independent players dedicated to this niche.

Carlyle’s investment comes about three years after Consonance recapitalized Orsini in partnership with CEO Michael Fieri.

How it works: Orsini manages the handling and service requirements of costly and complex pharmaceuticals, with a particular focus on ultra rare drugs that oftentimes serve patient counts in the thousands.

Offerings include dispensing, distribution, reimbursement, case management services, among other personalized, therapy-specific services.

State of play: Carlyle's investment, which sources say followed a Houlihan Lokey-run process, is the second specialty pharmacy deal in a matter of weeks.

In January, TPG Growth bought a minority stake in Memphis-based AnovaRx, a full-service specialty pharmacy to biopharma manufacturers.

Meanwhile, one source says a large corporate is readying a divestiture of its specialty pharmacy asset.

The bottom line: Specialty pharmacies play a critical role in getting niche drugs to those who need them most.

