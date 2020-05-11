1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Carlyle Group, GIC and Amex GBT go to court over scrapped deal

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

The Carlyle Group and GIC aren't proceeding with their $900 million deal for a 20% stake in American Express Global Business Travel, claiming that the sellers didn't meet closing conditions. The two sides are now suing each other, with a Delaware court to hear the case on Thursday.

Why it matters: This could lead to the first judicial ruling over whether or not the coronavirus pandemic has tripped a material adverse effect (MAE) clause in a merger agreement. Every deal is unique, but this could establish some broad legal guardrails.

At issue: Carlyle and GIC not only argue for the existence of an MAE, due to the global travel slowdown, but also that the sellers violated financing terms by planning to use proceeds to bolster the company's balance sheet (i.e., a de facto bailout) rather than to fund a potential acquisition and provide shareholder dividends. Amex GBT argues that Carlyle and GIC are wrong on both counts.

The bottom line: This is a broader test case than was L Brands vs. Sycamore Partners over Victoria's Secret, which ended after L Brands inexplicably gave up, where the MAE had an explicit carve-out for pandemics.

The moving goalposts for PPP loans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Paycheck Protection Program no longer seems likely to run out of funds, as daily loan approvals have slowed to less than $2 billion per day.

What happened: Politicians and pundits, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, moved the goalposts. It no longer matters if you can qualify for such a loan, per the original rules. It only matters if the loan is worth enduring media floggings and government threats — all without promised clarity into loan forgiveness.

Coronavirus misinformation is a tricky foe for tech

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The major online platforms' long struggle to cope with floods of misinformation has reached a new pitch of urgency during the coronavirus pandemic — just as the fight has become harder than ever.

Driving the news: In the most recent controversy, One America News Network — a small rival to Fox News that is President Trump's current favorite — aired a segment Friday, also posted on YouTube, that makes conspiracy-theory-style connections between China, the "deep state," George Soros, Bill Gates, and the Clintons.

FDA grants emergency use authorization for Abbott coronavirus antibody test

Microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The FDA granted Monday an emergency use authorization for a new coronavirus antibody test by Abbott Laboratories.

Why it matters: Companies are pushing to create antibody tests, which indicate whether a person had the coronavirus in the past, including those who were asymptomatic.

