20 mins ago - Economy & Business

Carlyle Group co-CEO Glenn Youngkin steps down

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Glenn Youngkin at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event in 2017. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

The Carlyle Group announced on Tuesday that co-CEO Glenn Youngkin is retiring, with fellow co-CEO Kewsong Lee to hold the position alone.

Why it matters: Carlyle is one of the world's largest private equity firms, with $217 billion in assets under management.

Youngkin joined Carlyle in 1995, quickly rising through the ranks. He and Lee were named co-CEOs in 2017, after firm co-founders David Rubenstein and Bill Conway transitioned into co-executive chairman roles.

In a statement, Youngkin said: “As the world continues to face so many challenges today, and as Carlyle is well-positioned, now is a natural point to focus my full-time efforts on community and public service efforts that I believe can make a meaningful impact.”

  • Youngkin and his wife Suzanne recently co-founded VA Ready, a program designed to retrain Virginians who lost their jobs during pandemic.

Go deeper

Axios
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

TIME magazine honors John Lewis with commemorative issue

TIME shows John Lewis at age 23, in May 1963, as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), in Clarksdale, Miss.

Why it matters: Born in Alabama to the son of sharecroppers, Lewis went on to dedicate his life toward fighting the racial injustices that labeled him as a second-class citizen. He became the chair of the SNCC in 1963 and went on to become the youngest person to speak at the March on Washington that August.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh
30 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The deepening financial risk of water scarcity

New Mexico is part of the U.S. where water stress is expected to intensify. Photo: Michael Robinson Chavez/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Roughly 60% of real estate investment trust (REIT) properties are projected to experience high water-stress by 2030 — more than double the number today, according to a report that Axios had early access to from the asset management firm BlackRock.

Why it matters: Climate change is set to exacerbate water scarcity in much of the world. Investors who fail to price in the cost of adapting to water stress risk being left high and dry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
32 mins ago - World

Hong Kong protestors adapt signage to defy new national security law

Photo: Vincent Yu/AP

Hong Kong protesters are adapting their signs and slogans to skirt the repressive new security law, AP reports.

What's happening: A national security law enacted by China has set harsh penalties for a wide-sweeping number of political crimes. Prior to the law, stores supporting the movement put up artwork and notes filled with encouragement. Those have been taken down out of fear of authorities.

  • Now, Hong Kong cafés known as "yellow shops" because owners sympathize with pro-democracy protesters, have shown support through walls decorated with blank sticky notes instead.