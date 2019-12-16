Former Hewlett-Packard CEO and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Monday that it's "vital" President Trump be impeached, but would not rule out voting for him in 2020.
- On impeachment: "I think it is vital that he be impeached. Whether removed this close to an election, I don't know. But I think the conduct is impeachable."
- "Some of this conduct, like publicly berating a decorated war veteran [Alexander Vindman] who shows up in response to a lawfully issued subpoena of Congress, I think that conduct is not just unbecoming, I think it's destructive to our republic."
- "I do think that the systematic tearing down of people, institutions, political opponents, will have long-lasting damage if it goes on for much longer."
- On the Republican Party: "I think there is a reason why women, people of color, young people, don't feel affinity for the Republican Party. It's because the brand, the way business has been conducted, sends a message: we don't value you, and we don't respect you."
- On Michael Bloomberg's candidacy: "I think Bloomberg actually knows something about running an organization. I don't think Donald Trump does. ... On the other hand I think Bloomberg's vulnerability is people think he's trying to buy the office."
- On whether she'd run for president: "I don't think that's something I have an interest in doing right now because the Republican Party right now seems to be all about pledging fealty to Donald Trump no matter what and I am just not in that place."
