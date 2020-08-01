Saturday's Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee was postponed for a second day in a row after one St. Louis player and three team staffers tested positive for the coronavirus, the New York Times and Washington Post report.

Why it matters: So far, its Major League Baseball's 16th postponement of its 2020 season and adds to existing doubts that the season can continue amid the pandemic.

The state of play: The St. Louis Cardinals announced that at least two players tested positive for the virus, requiring the delay of the Cardinals-Brewers scheduled for Friday night.

The team tested its players prior to the Cardinals-Twins game on July 29 in Minneapolis.

The big picture: The Cardinals are the second team to experience an outbreak less than two weeks into the 2020 season.

The Miami Marlins have had 20 people, including 18 players, test positive since last Sunday, forcing a pause on its season, CBS Sports reports.

