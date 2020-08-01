Daniel Ponce de Leon delivering a pitch on July 29 against the Minnesota Twins. Photo: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
Saturday's Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee was postponed for a second day in a row after one St. Louis player and three team staffers tested positive for the coronavirus, the New York Times and Washington Post report.
Why it matters: So far, its Major League Baseball's 16th postponement of its 2020 season and adds to existing doubts that the season can continue amid the pandemic.
The state of play: The St. Louis Cardinals announced that at least two players tested positive for the virus, requiring the delay of the Cardinals-Brewers scheduled for Friday night.
- The team tested its players prior to the Cardinals-Twins game on July 29 in Minneapolis.
The big picture: The Cardinals are the second team to experience an outbreak less than two weeks into the 2020 season.
- The Miami Marlins have had 20 people, including 18 players, test positive since last Sunday, forcing a pause on its season, CBS Sports reports.
Go deeper: The labs handling coronavirus testing for pro sports leagues