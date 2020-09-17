The business of cardboard fans

When whispers of sports' fanless return first began, a cottage industry emerged to fill a need few knew existed: cardboard cutout fans.

Why it matters: Cardboard proxies have been a bright spot in an otherwise dark year, providing a better TV viewing experience, an opportunity for remote fan engagement and even financial relief for companies impacted by the pandemic.

What's happening: The trend began in Europe and Asia, where sports were first to return, and created an opportunity for companies, teams and leagues willing to think outside the box.

Pivot: When Lara Smedley's event production company was put on hold, she pivoted and launched My Fan Seats to help teams/schools create cardboard fan programs. Her first partnership with Wake Forest went live last week.

AAA Flag & Banner is an L.A.-based print shop. Making and installing cardboard fans for the Rams, A's and Giants has helped the company rebuild after losing two-thirds of its workforce in the wake of the pandemic. Innovate: The Premier Lacrosse League offered cardboard cutouts for its Championship Series in Utah and sold 50% of inventory in the first 24 hours, per the league. They also had celebrities promote their individual cutout images on social media, generating exposure for the two-year-old PLL.

Cardboard cutouts of Rams fans during Sunday night's opener. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

How it works: Leagues and teams don't all follow the same blueprint, but the process looks fairly similar across the board. Take the Rams, for example:

Step 1: Visit the dedicated website about a week before the home game you wish to "attend."

Visit the dedicated website about a week before the home game you wish to "attend." Step 2: Upload a high-resolution photo of yourself (or your pet!) wearing either neutral or team-branded clothing.

Upload a high-resolution photo of yourself (or your pet!) wearing either neutral or team-branded clothing. Step 3: Pay $40 and AAA Flag will take care of the rest, including on-site installation in the stands at SoFi Stadium.

Highlights: Cardboard fans have played a role in some heartwarming stories at the ballpark this summer.

They helped Juan Soto enjoy his season debut with his family looking on behind him in left field.

enjoy his season debut with his family looking on behind him in left field. They allowed a father and son — both former big leaguers who never knew the other existed — to finally catch a game together (subscription).

— both former big leaguers who never knew the other existed — to finally catch a game together (subscription). They gave another father one last chance to sit next to his son at the ballpark, eight years after losing him to cancer.

The big picture: Though cardboard fans sprung up purely out of need, there's no reason they can't carve out a niche once the pandemic subsides.