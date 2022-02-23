Sign up for our daily briefing

Pandemic drives surge in online car sales

Pete Gannon

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The pandemic has fueled a surge in online shopping, even for vehicles.

Driving the news: Carvana, the online seller of used cars, is expected to become the seventh largest U.S. retailer by online sales value this year, jumping the likes of Costco and Wayfair, according to a new report.

The big picture: The vast majority of car buyers are still doing it in person. Only 5.2% of auto and parts sales are expected to be conducted online in 2022, according to the report from Insider Intelligence (formerly eMarketer).

But that is changing. Total e-commerce sales for autos and parts are forecast to more than double in the next four years, according to the report.

  • The nation's biggest used-car dealer, CarMax, sold nearly one of every 11 cars online in the quarter ended in November, up from 1 in 20 the prior year.

What we're watching: The pandemic is accountable for a good share of this trend over the last two years. When the risk of COVID-19 fades, buyers may prefer big-ticket purchases like these to be conducted in person.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 57 mins ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Russian military trucks and buses are seen on the side of a road in the Rostov region. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Russia's invasion of Ukraine puts wheat supplies at risk

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A key ingredient in bread, cereal and baked goods is facing the prospect of supply disruptions as Russia barrels down on Ukraine.

Why it matters: Russia and Ukraine were two of the top five largest exporters of wheat before the pandemic, leading experts to fear that a war could disrupt supplies at a time when the market for the agricultural commodity is already stressed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Prosecutors leading Manhattan DA's Trump investigation resign

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Two prosecutors who have helped lead the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into former President Trump's financial dealings abruptly resigned on Wednesday, the New York Times first reported.

Why it matters: Their resignations came after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg suggested he had "doubts about moving forward" with the case, and throws the future of the investigation into doubt, per the Times.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

