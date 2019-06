Illustrations: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Capturing carbon dioxide emissions is probably unavoidable to address climate change, but the technology to do it is still in its infancy, expensive and not broadly understood.

The intrigue: We're here to show you something none of us can really see — CO2 emissions are invisible to the naked eye — and the technology that's just getting off the ground. Keep reading to see an illustrated description of the main ways CO2 can be captured.