Jan. 6 panel subpoenas retired colonel who strategized to overturn election

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. Photo: Brent Stirton via Getty Images

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday subpoenaed Phil Waldron, a retired Army colonel who served on former President Trump's outside legal team and spread baseless claims of election fraud.

Why it matters: Waldron created and shared a PowerPoint presentation that included possible strategies for overturning the 2020 election, according to the committee. It was circulated among Republican Congress members on the eve of Jan. 6.

  • "He was also apparently in communication with officials in the Trump White House and in Congress discussing his theories in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee chair, said in a statement.
  • "The document he reportedly provided to Administration officials and Members of Congress is an alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election."

What's next: The committee has scheduled Waldron's deposition for Jan. 17. The subpoena asks him to hand over relevant documents by Jan. 10.

Go deeper

Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House votes to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress

Mark Meadows. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House voted late Tuesday to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 select committee.

Why it matters: Meadows is the third person to face a recommendation for contempt proceedings from the committee. His place as one of the ex-president‘s top aides on Jan. 6 makes him a key target in the investigation.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Fox hosts target 1/6 committee

Two Fox News prime-time hosts tore into the House's 1/6 investigative committee last night as they spoke about their own texts during the siege.

Driving the news: Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham's texts had been turned over to the committee by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The hosts spoke 24 hours after committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney read the texts aloud during a hearing on holding Meadows in contempt.

Alexi McCammond
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP primary fights are already getting nasty

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Republicans are facing crowded and increasingly nasty gubernatorial primaries in at least six states so far — with candidates sizing each other up over Donald Trump, election conspiracies and COVID-19 mandates.

Why it matters: These races are a snapshot of how the GOP is changing in real time ahead of the 2022 midterms. The party infighting threatens its ability to win elections, since the primary battles risk weakening their eventual nominees for the general election.

