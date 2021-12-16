The House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday subpoenaed Phil Waldron, a retired Army colonel who served on former President Trump's outside legal team and spread baseless claims of election fraud.

Why it matters: Waldron created and shared a PowerPoint presentation that included possible strategies for overturning the 2020 election, according to the committee. It was circulated among Republican Congress members on the eve of Jan. 6.

"He was also apparently in communication with officials in the Trump White House and in Congress discussing his theories in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee chair, said in a statement.

"The document he reportedly provided to Administration officials and Members of Congress is an alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election."

What's next: The committee has scheduled Waldron's deposition for Jan. 17. The subpoena asks him to hand over relevant documents by Jan. 10.