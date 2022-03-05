Capitol Police officer says he still can't put on uniform due to Jan. 6 injuries

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell testified Friday that the injuries and subsequent surgeries he suffered as a result of the Jan. 6 insurrection continue to hinder his daily life more than a year later, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Duke Wilson, 67, pleaded guilty to assaulting federal officers and obstructing an official proceeding in September. At his sentencing on Friday, Gonell detailed the attack that played out as Wilson used what prosecutors believe was a PVC pipe to repeatedly strike officers.

What he's saying: "I remember vividly what happened that day to me, to him. More than one year later I am still not able to put on my police uniform due to those injuries because of what he did to me and my fellow officers," he said via video, per AP.

"Both my hands were bleeding by that time from blocking his blows," he described. "He used his fists, and viciously threw several punches and used his body to push through the police line as well."

"He will not hesitate" if given the opportunity to do it all over again, Gonell added. "He will assault me and my fellow officers again and again. Just like he did on that day."

The big picture: Wilson claimed that he was injured during the riots and that he cannot remember attacking officers. "I made a very bad decision going into that place that day," the Idaho man told the court.