D.C. mayor says U.S. needs to take "domestic white extremism" seriously after Capitol siege

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser with Acting Chief of D.C. police Robert Contee and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy at a Jan. 7 press briefing. Photo: John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the U.S. needs to take "domestic white extremism" more seriously in the wake of the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: Some rioters were seen displaying white supremacist symbols and references to extremist right-wing militias during the attack. The rally was attended in part by groups advocating white nationalism and anti-government sentiments, according to ABC News.

What she's saying: In response to anchor Chuck Todd's question on how long D.C. will be guarded like a fortress or "armed camp," Bowser countered: "I think the question is a bigger question, Chuck. It is how serious is our country going to take domestic white extremism?"

  • "And I think what we saw here last week is that we didn't take it seriously enough. We never believed that so-called patriots would attempt to overthrow their government and kill police officers, but that's exactly what happened."
  • "So I do think we have to take another posture in our city that is more domestic terrorist-focused and external to our country and enact accordingly."
  • Bowser added that fences and armed troops in the streets of D.C. should not be permanent, but "we do have to take a different posture."

The backdrop: The Department of Homeland Security said in its 2020 threat assessment that white supremacist extremists "remain the most persistent and lethal threat" in the U.S.

  • The Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report published around the same time that white supremacist groups were responsible for 67% of "terrorist plots and attacks" in the first eight months of 2020, per the New York Times.

The state of play: The FBI is investigating hundreds of felony cases "tied to sedition and conspiracy" as a result of the Capitol breach, as well as assaults on police officers, potential theft of national security information, and felony murder.

  • But federal officials have not described individuals linked to the violence as terrorists.

Axios
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House panels reviewing what intel agencies knew before deadly Capitol siege

A man calls on people to raid the building as Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images.

The House Intelligence, Oversight, Judiciary and Homeland Security committees have opened a review of the events and intelligence surrounding the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol and other threats to the peaceful transfer of power, the panels said in a letter to federal intelligence agencies Saturday.

Why it matters: Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have faced sharp criticism for not being better prepared for the Capitol riot, despite reports that far-right Trump supporters discussed the idea of a violent protest on social media and chat platforms in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 event.

Axios
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: CDC director defends agency's response to pandemic — CDC warns highly transmissible coronavirus variant could become dominant in U.S. in March.
  2. Politics: Biden readies massive shifts in policy for his first days in office.
  3. Vaccine: Fauci: 100 million doses in 100 days is "absolutely" doable.
  4. Economy: Unemployment filings explode again.
  5. Tech: Kids' screen time sees a big increase.
  6. World: WHO team arrives in China to investigate pandemic origins.
Dave Lawler, author of World
42 mins ago - World

Alexey Navalny detained after landing back in Moscow

Navalny during a march last February. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny returned to Moscow on Sunday, five months after being poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok and despite being warned that he faced arrest upon his return.

The latest: Navalny was stopped at a customs checkpoint and led away alone by officers. He appeared to hug his wife goodbye, and his spokesman reports that his lawyer was not allowed to accompany him.

