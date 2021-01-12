Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Joint Chiefs call Capitol violence an assault on "Constitutional process"

President Trump flanked by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley (third from right) and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Hyten (right). Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty

The Joint Chiefs of Staff condemned last week’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol in a letter on Tuesday, calling the invasion "a direct assault on the U.S. Congress, the Capitol building, and our Constitutional process."

Why it matters: The JCS, chaired by Gen. Mark Milley, is comprised of the Defense Department's most senior military officers. The condemnation is seen as a meaningful shift, given they typically avoid taking political positions. President Trump has lost a number of allies since the Jan. 6 riot.

What they’re saying: "The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection," the letter states.

  • "As Service Members, we must embody the values and ideals of the Nation. We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."
  • The letter also makes clear that President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated and "become our 46th Commander in Chief" on Jan. 20.
  • "To our men and women deployed and at home, safeguarding our country—stay ready, keep your eyes on the horizon, and remain focused on the mission."

Read the letter:

What to watch: The FBI has opened files into more than 170 people and made charges in over 70 cases as it investigates the siege on the Capitol.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy: "Undisputedly" no evidence Antifa participated in deadly Capitol siege

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on a conference call with members Monday that there is "undisputedly" no evidence that people linked to Antifa participated in last week's deadly siege on the Capitol, per sources on the call, and told members he had urged President Trump to call President-elect Biden after Trump promised a transfer of power.

Driving the news: Earlier Monday, McCarthy sent a letter to rank and file House Republicans, saying he remains opposed to impeaching Trump over his actions around last week's deadly Capitol siege, and laid out other responses lawmakers could make, including censure.

Rebecca Falconer
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump approves emergency declaration for D.C. ahead of Biden inauguration

Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inaurgation, effective Monday through Jan. 24.

Driving the news: Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund and others have warned D.C. could see a repeat of the violence seen at last week's deadly siege at Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Fadel Allassan
Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Republicans block resolution calling for Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Photo: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

House Republicans on Monday blocked a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office.

Why it matters: The measure, which failed to receive unanimous consent, is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) ultimatum before she brings up articles to impeach the president, following last week's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Members of both parties have said the president incited the riot.

