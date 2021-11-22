Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Cannabis orders are now available on Uber Eats in Ontario

Cannabis shops High Variety and Tokyo Smoke in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke and Uber Canada are partnering to streamline the process for ordering cannabis in Ontario, the companies announced Monday.

Why it matters: Tokyo Smoke is the first cannabis merchant to be listed on Uber Eats across all of Uber's global markets, Uber Canada said.

Driving the news: Uber Eats now has a section in its digital marketplace for Tokyo Smoke's virtual stores. Consumers will be able to place orders on the app and pick them up at their respective store locations.

  • The companies say the partnership will help combat the underground illegal market, which accounts for over 40% of all nonmedical cannabis sales in Canada, according to data from the government.

What they're saying: "Tokyo Smoke is thrilled to partner with Uber Canada on this innovative offering for our customers, bringing them high quality products and the very best customer experience," said Mark Hillard, Tokyo Smoke's vice president of operations, in a statement.

  • "As a market leader in innovation and a platform used by so many Canadians, we believe this is the ideal next offering that can be done safely and conveniently on the Uber Eats app." 
  • "By combining a streamlined ordering process through the Uber Eats app with Tokyo Smoke's in-person pickup service, we're creating a new end-to-end experience for responsible cannabis ordering across the province," added Lola Kassim, general manager of Uber Eats Canada.

What to watch: Cannabis delivery looks like the next horizon.

  • "When Canadian cannabis laws evolve to include delivery, options like Uber Eats are expected to help decrease impaired driving and improve safety on the road," Uber Canada said in its release.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

British Columbia bracing for "parade of storms" amid flood recovery

Satellite images taken last Friday of flooding in Sumas Prairie to the east of Abbotsford in British Columbia, Canada, near the border with the U.S. Photo: Maxar Technologies

Canadian officials warn a "parade of storms" is set to pummel British Columbia with more heavy rains this week.

Why it matters: The province is still reeling from last week's "atmospheric river event" that hit the Pacific Northwest, triggering record rainfall, extensive flooding and mudslides. The deadly storm displaced thousands of people, CBC News notes.

Axios
4 hours ago - World

12 children among 46 people killed in fiery bus crash in Bulgaria

Officials work at the site of a bus crash on a highway near the village of Bosnek Bulgaria, south of Sofia, on Tuesday. The bus had North Macedonian plates. Photo: Dimitar Kyosemarliev/AFP via Getty Images

A bus crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria Tuesday, killing at least 46 people — including 12 children, officials said, per Reuters.

The big picture: 53 people were on the bus, which was traveling to North Macedonia from Turkey when it crashed on a highway near the Bulgarian village of Bosnek about 2a.m. local time, DW reports.

Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Parkland shooting victims' families settle lawsuit with DOJ

A makeshift memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Photo: Rhona WiseI/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Monday reached a tentative lawsuit settlement with families of victims of a February 2018 mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, court filings show.

Why it matters: In the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 people dead, it emerged that there were several instances of authorities failing to step in both before and during the attack, notably the FBI.

