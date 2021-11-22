Cannabis orders are now available on Uber Eats in Ontario

Cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke and Uber Canada are partnering to streamline the process for ordering cannabis in Ontario, the companies announced Monday.

Why it matters: Tokyo Smoke is the first cannabis merchant to be listed on Uber Eats across all of Uber's global markets, Uber Canada said.

Driving the news: Uber Eats now has a section in its digital marketplace for Tokyo Smoke's virtual stores. Consumers will be able to place orders on the app and pick them up at their respective store locations.

The companies say the partnership will help combat the underground illegal market, which accounts for over 40% of all nonmedical cannabis sales in Canada, according to data from the government.

What they're saying: "Tokyo Smoke is thrilled to partner with Uber Canada on this innovative offering for our customers, bringing them high quality products and the very best customer experience," said Mark Hillard, Tokyo Smoke's vice president of operations, in a statement.

"As a market leader in innovation and a platform used by so many Canadians, we believe this is the ideal next offering that can be done safely and conveniently on the Uber Eats app."

"By combining a streamlined ordering process through the Uber Eats app with Tokyo Smoke's in-person pickup service, we're creating a new end-to-end experience for responsible cannabis ordering across the province," added Lola Kassim, general manager of Uber Eats Canada.

What to watch: Cannabis delivery looks like the next horizon.