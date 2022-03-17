Half of cancer patients report medical debt

More than a quarter of cancer patients depleted most or all of their savings to cover the costs of their care, according to a study released Thursday by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Why it matters: The cost of cancer care is having a substantial impact on the lives of cancer patients, even among those who have insurance.

By the numbers: The poll of more than 1,2o0 cancer patients conducted between Feb. 9 and 23 found a majority of patients and survivors said they were unprepared for the costs of their care.