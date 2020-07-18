1 hour ago - Sports

Cananda bars Blue Jays from playing in Toronto

Rogers Centre, the Blue Jay's home field, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Canadian government denied the Blue Jays' request to play at their home field in Toronto, Ontario, this season over fears surrounding the surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S., ESPN reports, citing Canada's Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino.

Why it matters: The team is working to finalize plans for an alternative field for its regular-season home games before its July 29 home opener against the Washington Nationals.

What they're saying: "Based on the best-available public health advice, we have concluded the cross-border travel required for MLB regular-season play would not adequately protect Canadians' health and safety," Mendicino said, according to ESPN.

  • Mendicino said the federal government is "open to considering future restart plans for the postseason should the risk of virus transmission diminish."
  • "In Canada you've seen us flatten the curve. You've seen that cases have decreased significantly and that is largely attributable to the sacrifices Canadians have made. We can ill afford a step back."

Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro said in a statement on Saturday: "The safety of the broader community -- our fans -- and the team remained the priority of everyone involved, and with that, the club completely respects the federal government's decision," according to Major League Baseball.

What's next: The Blue Jays are scheduled to begin their season July 24 at Tampa Bay.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 14,126,035 — Total deaths: 598,098 — Total recoveries — 7,931,486Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 3,676,942 — Total deaths: 139,748 — Total recoveries: 1,107,204 — Total tested: 44,203,733Map.
  3. Public health: FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus — Gov. Cuomo clears New York City for Phase 4 of reopening — Study: Middle, high schoolers can spread coronavirus as well as adults
  4. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November.
  5. Sports: Cananda bars Blue Jays from playing in Toronto.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DHS, DOJ announce plans to restart migrant asylum hearings

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security on Friday announced plans to resume hearings for migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S., as part of the Migrant Protection Protocols program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: The MPP program requires migrants to wait in Mexico until their hearings can be completed. But the coronavirus outbreak has put immigration proceedings on hold since March, forcing hundreds of migrants to camp out at the border in the interim.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Young people are "propagating the pandemic" by "not caring"

Fauci testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on June 30. Photo: Al Drago/AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with WebMD's chief medical officer on Saturday that young people are driving the uptick in coronavirus cases by "not caring" whether they get infected.

Why it matters: Fauci said the biggest age group currently reporting new infections is at least 15 years younger than the major demographic that contracted the virus a few months ago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow