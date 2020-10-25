Canadian oil heavyweights team up in $18 billion deal

Cenovus Energy is buying Husky Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $18 billion including debt, the latest step in a wave of industry consolidation amid a pandemic that has sapped oil prices and demand.

Why it matters: The agreement will create Canada's third-largest oil-and-gas producer, with 750,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in combined production, the company said, which includes lots of oil-sands and heavy oil output.

The joint announcement Sunday says the deal, which both companies' boards have approved, will provide about $914 billion worth of annual cost savings.

Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix, who will keep that job, said it will be a "leaner, stronger and more integrated company" that's well-equipped to weather the pandemic and do well in years ahead.

The big picture: It's the latest in a burst of big industry mergers lately as companies grapple with the pandemic that has battered the sector's finances.

The two companies reported over $410 million in combined second quarter losses.