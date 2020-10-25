15 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Canadian oil heavyweights team up in $18 billion deal

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Cenovus Energy is buying Husky Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $18 billion including debt, the latest step in a wave of industry consolidation amid a pandemic that has sapped oil prices and demand.

Why it matters: The agreement will create Canada's third-largest oil-and-gas producer, with 750,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in combined production, the company said, which includes lots of oil-sands and heavy oil output.

  • The joint announcement Sunday says the deal, which both companies' boards have approved, will provide about $914 billion worth of annual cost savings.
  • Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix, who will keep that job, said it will be a "leaner, stronger and more integrated company" that's well-equipped to weather the pandemic and do well in years ahead.

The big picture: It's the latest in a burst of big industry mergers lately as companies grapple with the pandemic that has battered the sector's finances.

The two companies reported over $410 million in combined second quarter losses.

  • The merger comes after several big deals that are bringing fresh U.S. consolidation, especially in shale. Last week brought the news that ConocoPhillips was acquiring Concho Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources was buying Parsley Energy.
  • Devon Energy and WPX Energy announced a merger in late September, and early this month Chevron completed its acquisition of Noble Energy, a deal unveiled in July.

Oct 23, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Biden looks to stem oil "transition" furor amid GOP attacks

Former Vice President Joe Biden. ANGELA WEISS / Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is looking to blunt attacks in response to his comments in Thursday night's debate about a "transition from the oil industry," as Republicans look to make the remarks a liability in the closing days of the race.

Driving the news: Biden campaign spokesperson Bill Russo, in comments circulated to reporters Friday afternoon, said the former VP "would not get rid of fossil fuels," but wants to end subsidies.

Marisa Fernandez
21 mins ago - Health

Halloween and COVID-19: What you need to know

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos will be difficult and more isolated this year, but can still be done while minimizing harm to others.

Why it matters: Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, indoor parties, haunted houses, crowded cemeteries and communal candy bowls are all considered high-risk activities by the CDC.

Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Pence chief of staff Marc Short tests positive for coronavirus — COVID-19 looms over White House Halloween celebrations.
  2. Health: Fauci says maybe we should mandate masks if people don't wear them — America was sick well before it ever got COVID-19U.S. reports over 80,000 new cases for 2nd straight day
  3. World: Polish President Andrzej Duda tests positive for COVID-19.
