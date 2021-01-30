Canada curbs travel due to new COVID-19 variants

Sign up for our daily briefing
Passengers wearing face masks are seen at Vancouver International Airport. Photo: Xinhua/Liang Sen via Getty Images
The Canadian government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions on international travel, banning flights to and from Mexico and Caribbean countries starting Sunday through at least April 30.
The state of play: The constraints also make it mandatory for travelers arriving in Canada to quarantine "in a Government of Canada-approved hotel for three nights" and to get tested upon arrival at their own expense.
- All international flights — commercial, private and charter — are to land at four specific Canadian airports and travelers are required to have tested negative pre-departure. The government will introduce mandatory PCR testing at those airports for individuals returning to Canada, AP writes, citing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
- Travelers entering the country by land will also be required to get tested 72 hours before arrival. Commercial truck drivers are exempt from this rule.
- Canadian health officials said tests will be required on the 10th day after a traveler's return into the country, per AP.
- Already the country requires travelers to self-isolate for 14 days and present a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before arrival to Canada.
What they're saying: "The Government of Canada continues to take unprecedented action to protect the health and safety of Canadians by introducing measures to prevent further introduction and transmission of COVID-19 and new variants of the virus into Canada," the news release for the order says.
- "Travelers will ... have to wait for up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense, which is expected to be more than $2,000," Trudeau said Friday, per AP.
- "Those with negative test results will then be able to quarantine at home under significantly increased surveillance and enforcement."