Canadian government inquiry rules deaths of indigenous women a "genocide"

A Canadian government inquiry into the deaths and disappearances of more than a thousand indigenous women in recent decades has deemed the situation a "genocide," blaming long-standing "colonial and discriminatory policies" for the tragedy.

Driving the news: The inquiry, launched by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's administration in 2016, issued its final report Monday. The 1,200-page report detailed how the marginalization of indigenous women led to safety issues and subjected them to increased levels of violence that had become normalized. The report also issued several calls to action to address the "crisis."