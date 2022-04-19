Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years

The Canadian government will ban foreign homebuyers for two years, AP reported Monday.

Why it matters: Canada's housing market is one of the hottest in the world, with prices jumping by more than 20% last year, per the CBC.

Details: The ban is aimed at "[c]urbing unfair practices that drive up the price of housing, in order to level the playing field for young and middle-class Canadians," according to a news release from Trudeau's office.