Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Canada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers

Travelers at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Photo: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Canada will re-tighten its border starting Dec. 21 and will require travelers who are returning to the country to show proof of a negative PCR test, the government announced on Friday.

Driving the news: Canada's testing requirement was eased on Nov. 30, but will return now that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading extremely quickly across the globe.

  • Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam said in a press conference that there have been close to 350 cases of Omicron reported across the country.
  • She added that the "looming crisis" has the potential to overwhelm the country's “already strained and fragile” health care system.

The big picture: Travelers must obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test result in the visiting country within 72 hours before the scheduled departure time back to Canada.

  • Canada also announced that it will lift its travel ban for people returning from 10 African countries that was imposed last month, effective Saturday at 11:59 p.m, Buffalo News reports.

What they're saying: "I know the record numbers we’re seeing in parts of the country are scary - but I also know we can get through this, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Caitlin Owens
Updated 12 hours ago - Health

New York City braces for another coronavirus surge

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New York City — America's original pandemic epicenter — is displaying warning signs of yet another drastic surge of the virus, this time likely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Given how quickly the variant appears to spread, New York's experience will likely be replicated around the country. But this time, the city has the benefit of an above-average vaccination rate to help it avoid becoming a worst-case scenario.

Axios
8 hours ago - Health

U.S. braces for imminent "viral blizzard"

Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. is facing an imminent COVID-19 "viral blizzard," infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm told CNN Thursday.

What they're saying: "In the next three to eight weeks, we're going to see millions of Americans are going to be infected with this virus, and that will be overlaid on top of Delta," said Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
14 hours ago - Health

Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New waves of COVID infections are crashing into a health care system whose workers are at a breaking point — if not already past it.

Why it matters: Hospital workers have had little relief from COVID over the past two years. And that burned-out, dispirited workforce is again being overwhelmed by surges from Delta, while facing the specter of yet another wave from Omicron.

