Canada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers

Travelers at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Photo: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Canada will re-tighten its border starting Dec. 21 and will require travelers who are returning to the country to show proof of a negative PCR test, the government announced on Friday.
Driving the news: Canada's testing requirement was eased on Nov. 30, but will return now that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading extremely quickly across the globe.
- Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam said in a press conference that there have been close to 350 cases of Omicron reported across the country.
- She added that the "looming crisis" has the potential to overwhelm the country's “already strained and fragile” health care system.
The big picture: Travelers must obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test result in the visiting country within 72 hours before the scheduled departure time back to Canada.
- Canada also announced that it will lift its travel ban for people returning from 10 African countries that was imposed last month, effective Saturday at 11:59 p.m, Buffalo News reports.
What they're saying: "I know the record numbers we’re seeing in parts of the country are scary - but I also know we can get through this, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.