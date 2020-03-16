Canada closes borders to most foreign nationals, excluding U.S. citizens

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that the country will close its borders to all foreign nationals, with exemptions for Canadian residents, U.S. citizens, diplomats and some other groups.

Why it matters: Trudeau is one of many global leaders who have taken the drastic step of closing their country's borders in an effort to stop the spread of the virus. The decision to exempt U.S. citizens will likely raise questions, especially considering that New York and Washington state — both of which border Canada — are the epicenters of the U.S. outbreak.